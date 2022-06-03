Secretary in GO leaves office after saying he commands surgery queue

goiânia – The Secretary of Health of Luziânia (GO), Divonei Oliveira de Sousa, handed over the position after the release of an audio in which he says that he is the one who decides the order of the queue of surgeries in the municipality of the surroundings of the Federal District. After the negative repercussion, the Public Ministry of the State of Goiás (MPGO) opened, on Wednesday (1/6), a public civil inquiry to investigate the case.

The negative repercussion of the case also made the mayor of Luziânia, Diego Sorgatto, determine “the immediate establishment of an administrative investigation to investigate the narrated fact”. The order was highlighted in a letter signed on Wednesday (1/6) and forwarded to the Municipal Administration Department.

“If there are ten gallbladder surgeries, I do eight and two I do according to the process. That’s part of the game”, said Divonei, in an excerpt of the audio that went viral. It was recorded by a server dissatisfied with the way the system worked.

“Verbal Excess”

In a note, the now former secretary said that “there was never anything wrong with regard to the regulation of surgeries or in any other area”, during his administration. He also said that he is a serious and honorable person and that he has always acted correctly. Regarding the audios, he admitted that there was a “verbal excess” within a “heated discussion”.

“What happened was a verbal excess within a heated discussion with a servant that, taken out of context, could suggest misinterpretations. But that does not constitute, at any time, an error or irregularity on my part or on the part of the health department”, he said, in the note.

The recording was made by a public servant who was responsible for managing the schedule of surgeries and consultations, during a meeting between Divonei and the director of the Municipal Hospital of Jardim Ingá, Enilda Meireles. At the time, the secretary also said that he would remove her from the position because she disagrees with the way in which the choice of patients is made.

O metropolises was not able to contact the director of the hospital until the moment he published this report, but the space remains open for demonstrations.

MP investigation

The 6th Luziânia Prosecutor’s Office reported that it will investigate Divonei’s conduct and “the circumstances of the allegedly illegal removal of a servant from the Jardim Ingá hospital unit”. The MP also informed that it will investigate “possible interference by the mayor and parliamentarians on the waiting list for surgical procedures”.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office also said that it will request the management of the Jardim Ingá Hospital for a series of copies of documents, such as agendas and charts related to the listing of all patients who have already undergone surgeries. The investigation also requested the list of people who are still awaiting surgical procedure and medical care.

Copies of the inquiry were also sent to the 1st Public Prosecutor’s Office of Luziânia, 7th PJ and 8th PJ for adoption of measures in their areas of activity, since they are criminal and health prosecutors. The MP also informed that the investigation is confidential.

