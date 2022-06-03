See a graphical comparison of the new Horizon Forbidden West patch; understand the new trophies

Facebook

Horizon Forbidden West received a new update yesterday, as we reported. The main novelty is New Game+, but there are other improvements.

Among them is an enhancement to the game’s performance mode on the PS5. The video below, from ElAnalistaDeBits channel, compares the graphics of the current patch with the previous one.

It’s worth remembering that Guerrilla is also working to offer VRR compatibility and a 40 fps mode.

Another new feature in this patch are the trophies. In addition to finishing the game on Ultrahard and New Game+, there is one that asks you to collect all the new weapons and paints (both fabric and face), for a total of 17.

To give you more or less an idea of ​​how to obtain these new weapons, the game’s missions (especially the parallel ones) offer a kind of medal (Champion’s Token) when completed. These medals can be exchanged with a new merchant who offers just those items that the trophy asks for. In other words, it’s a trophy that requires you to complete (we believe all) in-game missions on New Game+.

Considering that most people must do New Game+ already on Ultra Hard to earn both trophies, you can finish the game at that level and then do the parallels on a lower difficulty level if you wish. The reason for this is that, when started, you cannot change the difficulty level, only when you finish the story.

Horizon Forbidden West is available for PS4 and PS5.