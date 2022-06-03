See Recipes and Menus to Lose Weight

As much as many people think that exercising is the best way to lose weight, know that physical activity alone is an inefficient tool to reduce body fat.
Among the main explanations for this are the fact that the caloric expenditure of physical activity is small (in 30 minutes of running you burn about 280 calories and, to lose 1 kg of fat, you need to burn 7,700 calories) and that training increases your appetite (you’ll eat more and replace most of the calories you’ve burned).
Victor Machado, nutritionist responsible for the Menus for Weight Loss, explains that good nutrition is what actually leads to weight loss. But that does not mean that training is not an ally in the process. On the contrary.
Physical activity is great for relieving stress and anxiety, feelings that often lead people to go off the diet and binge on high-calorie foods (so-called emotional hunger). Regular training also encourages healthy eating, as it creates awareness of what to avoid fast foodfried foods and sweets to perform well in exercise — just be careful not to fall into the mistake of believing that exercising “generates a balance” for you to eat whatever you want later.
