See Recipes and Menus to Lose Weight

As much as many people think that exercising is the best way to lose weight, know that physical activity alone is an inefficient tool to reduce body fat.

Among the main explanations for this are the fact that the caloric expenditure of physical activity is small (in 30 minutes of running you burn about 280 calories and, to lose 1 kg of fat, you need to burn 7,700 calories) and that training increases your appetite (you’ll eat more and replace most of the calories you’ve burned).