Semus rules out suspected case of monkeypox in São Luís

SÃO LUÍS – The Municipal Health Department (Semus) ruled out the suspicion of a possible infection with monkeypox (Monkeypox), in São Luís. The case was discarded according to the diagnostic evaluation of the Ministry of Health, through the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs).

According to Semus, the result came after an investigation by the Epidemiological and Sanitary Surveillance regarding a suspected case involving a five-year-old child, who received medical care in São Luís, following in home isolation until all necessary procedures were completed. the identification of the pathology.

Symptoms

Initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes (tongue), chills, and exhaustion. Skin lesions first develop on the face and then spread to other parts of the body, including the genitals. The skin lesions resemble those of chickenpox until they form a crust, which then falls off.

According to the Butantan Institute, monkeypox can be transmitted by contact with droplets exhaled by an infected person (human or animal), by contact with skin lesions caused by the disease or by contaminated materials, such as clothes and sheets. The incubation period for monkeypox is usually six to 13 days, but can range from five to 21 days. Therefore, infected people need to be isolated and under observation for 21 days.

Transmission and prevention

In general, monkeypox can be transmitted by contact with droplets exhaled by an infected person (human or animal) or by contact with skin lesions caused by the disease or by contaminated materials, such as clothes and sheets, informs Butantan. A measure to avoid exposure to the virus is hand hygiene with soap and water or alcohol gel.

According to the infectious disease specialist at Hospital Universitário de Brasúlia (HUB), André Bon, the main form of prevention of this disease – while it still has “few cases in the world” and is “no need for fanfare” – has health authorities as protagonists. . “They need to be on alert for case identification, case isolation and contact tracing,” he said.

“Obviously, the use of masks, as we have been doing because of Covid-19, because it is a droplet respiratory transition disease and avoiding contact with infected lesions is the most important thing in this context”, emphasizes Bon, explaining that monkeypox is less transmissible. than the common version.

Butantan emphasizes that residents and travelers from endemic countries should avoid contact with sick animals (live or dead) that may harbor the monkeypox virus (rodents, marsupials and primates). They must also “refrain from eating or handling wild game”.

The incubation period for monkeypox is usually six to 13 days, but it can vary from five to 21 days, according to a report by Butantan. So infected people need to be isolated and under observation for 21 days.

