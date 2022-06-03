Severe Covid increases risk of mental illness after hospital discharge, study shows

+



Patients who had moderate or severe covid-19 have a high prevalence of psychiatric disorders such as anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress, in addition to cognitive losses related to memory and attention, months after hospital discharge. This is what a study conducted by the Hospital das Clínicas of the University of São Paulo shows, published in the journal General Hospital Psychiatry.

know more

The article presents preliminary results from the follow-up of 425 patients who were evaluated between six and nine months after admission. All were patients admitted to the Hospital das Clínicas da USP between March and September 2020. Those who needed treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) were considered severe and the others were moderate. For the study, they underwent psychiatric interview and cognitive tests.

Tired woman (Photo: Pexels)

The findings point to a prevalence of common mental disorder of 32.2% in this group of post-covid patients – a higher percentage than that observed in the general Brazilian population (21.1%).

The direct action of the virus on the Central Nervous System, in addition to the inflammation itself and the clotting changes caused by the disease, would be behind this long-term damage – the famous long covid. “Very possibly the virus causes a direct affection in the Central Nervous System”, says Rodolfo Furlan Damiano, psychiatrist at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein and one of the authors of the research.

This is because, despite the fact that stress itself can predispose covid-19 patients to psychiatric disorders, there was no correlation between these cases and stressors such as the loss of a close relative or financial losses, nor with the severity or length of hospitalization.

know more

As it is a new disease, the scope and duration of these damages are still unknown. “In psychiatric issues, such as depression and anxiety, we have observed a good response with the usual medications”, observes Damiano. Regarding fatigue and cognitive symptoms, such as memory loss, little is known. But doctors already have some clues: “There are patients who fully recover. But in those who already have degenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s, covid can accelerate their progression,” he notes. The results of the study underscore the importance of vaccination to reduce the damage caused by the disease. “It is known that the impact of covid is much smaller in mild cases”, adds Damiano.

Global rise in depression in the world

The impact of covid-19 on mental health is a worldwide phenomenon: in the first year of the pandemic alone, there was a 25% global increase in cases of depression and anxiety, according to a recent report by the World Health Organization (WHO). In addition to the disease itself, conditions such as social isolation, financial losses, fear and grief are behind this growth.

This scenario brings the challenge of diagnosing and treating these patients. “A recent large study, published in the journal Lancet, shows that in low-income countries, only 27% of patients with depression have access to mental health services, while only 6% of these patients have access to adequate pharmacological and psychotherapeutic treatment. , for example”, says psychiatrist Luiz Zoldan, also from Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. “In addition, they are health problems surrounded by stigma and prejudice from society in general, with this, the person may take time to recognize that they need help”, he continues.

So much so that this article, just published in the renowned journal Lancet, draws attention to the urgent need, especially in times of covid-19, to know how to deal with what they consider one of the main causes of avoidable suffering. And, as these diseases impact every aspect of a person’s life, from personal relationships to productive capacity, the sooner they are diagnosed and properly treated, the better.

With information Agência Einstein