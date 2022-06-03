State of Play has Resident Evil 4 remake, PlayStation VR2 games and more | Games

Horizon: Call of the Mountain and a remaster of 2018’s Spider-Man for PC were also announced. Finally, Final Fantasy XVI also appeared at the Sony event, bringing gameplay aspects with combats and bosses, as well as confirming the title for mid-2023. See below for more details on the announcements made during the June State of Play. 2022

🎮 Sony reveals games available on new PS Plus 2022 plans; see list

2 of 7 Resident Evil 4 will get a remake in 2023; see more news from State of Play — Photo: Reproduction/YouTube Resident Evil 4 will get a remake in 2023; see more news from State of Play — Photo: Reproduction/YouTube

👉 Can you still find Playstation 2 in physical stores? See the TechTudo Forum

Resident Evil 4 Remake, Village in VR and news for PlayStation VR2

The event started with a bombastic reveal: Resident Evil 4 Remake is in development by Capcom and arrives on March 24, 2023. The first trailer highlighted iconic characters like Leon S. Kennedy and Ashley with modern visuals, thanks to the RE graphics engine. Capcom Engine. In addition, it has been confirmed that the game will have content developed especially for the PlayStation VR2.

In addition, it was confirmed that Resident Evil Village, the most recent release of Capcom’s horror franchise, will also support PlayStation VR 2. Several gameplay scenes were shown, referring to what has already been done with Resident Evil 7: Biohazard on time of its release. A release date for the novelty has yet to be announced, however.

3 of 7 Resident Evil Village was marked by villains, such as Lady Dimitrescu — Photo: Reproduction/Steam Resident Evil Village was marked by villains, such as Lady Dimitrescu — Photo: Reproduction/Steam

The Walking Dead: Sinners & Retribution was also one of the games revealed for Sony’s virtual reality glasses, showing the possibility to fight hordes of zombies with a wide variety of weapons.

Horizon: Call of the Mountain and Forbidden West news

Guerrilla Games also took advantage of State of Play to bring the new spin off from the Horizon franchise, Call of the Mountain, which will have another protagonist and will be focused on Virtual Reality. The gameplay video highlighted exploration scenes, with the ability to climb mountains, and an archery-based combat system. Several of the machines that inhabit the world of the series are present and promise very immersive combat scenes, from a first-person perspective.

The novelty is also accompanied by an important update in Horizon: Forbidden West, where the player will be able to remake the story with weapons and achievements from a previous save, in addition to an extra level of difficulty, the ultra difficult. This update is now available for PS4 and PS5.

4 of 7 Horizon Forbidden West will have a major update, and the franchise will win a new title for PSVR2 — Photo: Reproduction/Luiza M. Martins Horizon Forbidden West will have a major update, and the franchise will win a new title for PSVR2 — Photo: Reproduction/Luiza M. Martins

After a long wait, Street Fighter 6 also received its first gameplay video highlighting fighters like Luke, Chun-Li, Ryu and newcomer Jamie. Its official logo, which was criticized by fans, also underwent changes. Another novelty was a mode where players can control their characters freely in a kind of open world, as well as a battle hub for multiplayer duels. The launch, in turn, will only be in 2023.

5 of 7 Street Fighter 6 confirms Chun-Li’s return and features newcomers Jamie and Kimberly in new trailer — Photo: Handout/Capcom Street Fighter 6 confirms Chun-Li’s return and features newcomers Jamie and Kimberly in new trailer

Final Fantasy XVI was another long-awaited title for State of Play. The game is confirmed for mid-2023, and some gameplay footage was revealed during the showcase. In addition to combats with multiple opponents, following the action RPG line of the most recent releases of the franchise, Square Enix brought bosses, summons and some details of the story.

6 of 7 Final Fantasy XVI is confirmed for the summer of the northern hemisphere, that is, the middle of 2023 — Photo: Disclosure / Square Enix Final Fantasy XVI is confirmed for the summer of the northern hemisphere, that is, the middle of 2023 — Photo: Disclosure / Square Enix

Following the re-release of its biggest exclusives, Sony has confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is coming to PC on August 12th. The company had previously stated that it intended to invest in more releases for the platform, so fans can look forward to more high-caliber titles.

Annapurna Interactive’s Stray also received a new gameplay trailer that showcases its curious world with cyberpunk aesthetics. In the game, users take control of a stray kitten who must make use of his agility and stealth to face various dangers. It has also been confirmed to launch on July 19 and will be an offer to subscribers of the new PlayStation Plus Premium and Deluxe plans on PS4 and PS5.

7 of 7 Stray is another new addition to State of Play; game puts the player to control a cat in a cyberpunk environment and arrives next month — Photo: Reproduction/YouTube Stray is another new addition to State of Play; game puts the player to control a cat in a cyberpunk environment and arrives next month — Photo: Reproduction/YouTube