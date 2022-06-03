STF gives Union five days to explain readjustment of health plans

The Union and the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, have five days to provide clarifications to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) on the decision of the National Health Agency that resulted in a 15.5% readjustment in health plans.

The summons was taken by Minister Dias Toffoli on the Allegation of Noncompliance with a Fundamental Precept (ADPF) filed by the Sustainability Network Party, which demands explanations from the federal government about the readjustment. In addition, the acronym requires the Court that the federal executive present a plan to reduce the prices of health plans, observing the maximum period of 10 days.

On May 26, ANS authorized the readjustment of up to 15.5% for regulated individual and family health plans.

The percentage is the ceiling valid for the period between May 2022 and April 2023. The measure covers contracts of approximately 8 million beneficiaries, representing 16.3% of consumers of health care plans in Brazil.

The readjustment is the largest in the historical series started in 2000, when the current readjustment model came into force. Until then, the highest percentage had been 13.57% in 2016.

In all, there are 49.1 million beneficiaries with health care plans in the country, according to data released by the ANS, referring to March 2022. The Ministry of Economy analyzed the 2022 index and approved it at a meeting of the collegiate board.

