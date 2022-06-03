Strawberry Supermoon, Solstice and Planets: The Astronomical Events of June – 02/06/2022

The June sky holds good astronomical spectacles visible to the naked eye, especially the first of the two “supermoons” of the year.

The month also marks the arrival of winter, which, on its cold, dry days with few clouds, is often the best time to observe stars and planets — including a rare opportunity to see Mercury with the naked eye and a fivefold alignment.

An astronomy website or app (such as Skywalk, Starchart, Sky Saari, or Stellarium) is useful for finding object positions and visibility times in your area. Learn more about the main events:

6/14 – Full Moon – Strawberry Supermoon

“Supermoon” is the popular name for when the moon’s full phase coincides with or is very close to its perigee – the time when it is closest to Earth that month, in its elliptical orbit. This makes our satellite appear up to 15% larger and 30% brighter.

“Strawberry” was how the June full moon was known by Native Americans, as it marks the month when wild berries ripen in those countries, in late spring (autumn here in the Southern Hemisphere). It doesn’t mean it will be the color or shape of a strawberry.

On 6/17, the Moon will rise around 5:40 pm, just after sunset, in the east direction (opposite the side of the Sun), and will be visible throughout the night. The best time to observe it is during the first hour after birth, as it can show beautiful variations in hue, yellowish, orange or even reddish, due to interaction with the atmosphere. In addition, with the terrestrial references, we have the impression that it is even bigger, yielding beautiful photos.

The next day is also a great opportunity for observation. The second and last supermoon of 2022 happens next month, on 7/13, called “of the Deer” in Northern Hemisphere traditions, as it is the time when the antlers of these animals regenerate.

6/16 – Mercury at maximum west elongation

Of the five planets visible to the naked eye, Mercury is the most difficult to observe, as it is the closest to the Sun and is overshadowed by its brightness. In June, however, it reaches its maximum elongation in the west (that is, furthest from our star), and we may have a lucky day.

But you have to wake up very early: it will be visible just before sunrise, for about a week. From the dawn of the 16/6th, look east (the direction the sun rises), between 5:20 am and 6:30 am, with the sky still dark. Pay close attention and look for a small star with fixed brightness, just above the horizon. An app can tell you the exact spot.

6/21 – Winter Solstice – Late Autumn

This day marks the beginning of winter in the Southern Hemisphere — and summer on the other side of the globe. At 6:14 am, it will officially be a new season: the exact moment when the sun’s rays strike the Earth perpendicularly on the Tropic of Cancer, due to the angle of inclination of our planet. Thus, regions below the equator are less exposed to the sun.

It’s not something you can see in the sky, but it has major climatic and astronomical impacts. For us, it’s the shortest day and longest night of the year. The opposite phenomenon happens in December, at the summer solstice.

24/6 – Alignment of 5 planets

In the last week of June, the five planets of the Solar System visible from Earth with the naked eye will be aligned in our sky: Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn, in that order. Between Venus and Mars, the “smile” of the crescent Moon makes the conjunction even more beautiful. To see them all at the same time, you need to observe just before dawn, around 5am. Until the end of the month, they continue to give good night shows.