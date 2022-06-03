Street Fighter 6 arrives for PS4 and PS5 in 2023; gameplay, characters, commentators and more

Facebook

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog.

Revealed in today’s State of Play, Street Fighter 6 will be released in 2023. Experience a new era of Street Fighter with stylish mechanics to showcase your creativity, vibrant characters and new modes that will reimagine the fighting game experience. Street Fighter 6 is packed with content and more ways for everyone to play, whether it’s people new to the fighting community or people who have been a part of it since Street Fighter was released in 1987.

In production for 35 years, the Street Fighter franchise has opened the door to fans from all over the world with different gaming experiences. Whether it’s Arcade Mode, online matches, Practice Mode, local versus and more (all found in Fighting Ground), we’re including modes from previous titles, as well as two brand new modes called World Tour and Battle Hub for Street Fighter 6, with the aim of offering an unbeatable gaming experience.

A classic Street Fighter made for a modern era

After our Preview Trailer in February, we advanced a more realistic look for Street Fighter 6. We are proud to announce that this new game in the franchise is being developed on Capcom’s RE Engine, already used to create Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil Village and Devil May Cry 5. With the RE Engine, you’ll notice improved graphics in every aspect of the game. Beads of sweat will run down the skin, muscles will tense when used, and cherry blossom petals will flutter and rotate as characters move. Combine this graphic enhancement with dazzling colors and amazing graffiti outlines and the result is an art style unique to Street Fighter 6.

Meet the first characters

And what is Street Fighter without its iconic cast of characters? Ryu, Chun-Li and Luke return for Street Fighter 6, all redesigned for this new era. Jamie is new to the list, adding his own style with a set of unpredictable punches, otherwise known as the drunk fist style, which incorporates breakdancing and a ki-releasing drink.

Luke uses his experience as an employee of a private military company to teach mixed martial arts. He spends his days eating unhealthy foods, playing video games, and challenging opponents to a good old-fashioned fight. Anyway, he always has the victory in his hands.

Hit Selection:

DDT – A powerful throw that activates after the first hit of an Overdrive (OD) Flash Knuckle. It’s useful when you want to guarantee a little more damage.

– A powerful throw that activates after the first hit of an Overdrive (OD) Flash Knuckle. It’s useful when you want to guarantee a little more damage. fatal shot – Attack with a shockwave after an OD Sand Blast to grant more damage after firing projectiles.

Jamie is a Chinatown peacemaker who wants to follow in the footsteps of Yun and Yang, the Twin Dragons. An expert dancer, Jamie puts justice and friendship above all else, defending his city with martial arts.

Hit Selection:

The Devil Inside – Jamie takes a sip of his drink which releases ki to increase his Drink Level. Higher levels unlock additional moves.

– Jamie takes a sip of his drink which releases ki to increase his Drink Level. Higher levels unlock additional moves. Luminous Dive Kick (Drink Level 1+) – While jumping forward, Jamie stretches his leg and stomps quickly to the ground. It’s useful as a surprise attack or a way to close range.

Ryu continues his training in search of true strength. Well-behaved and sincere, he travels the world looking for worthy opponents. After overcoming the Satsui no Hado, he is now looking for something greater.

Hit Selection:

Hashogeki – Ryu concentrates the ki in the palms of his hands and launches it as a short-distance blow. Useful after defending and using combos.

– Ryu concentrates the ki in the palms of his hands and launches it as a short-distance blow. Useful after defending and using combos. Denjin Charge – Ryu focuses the Power of Nothingness into his fists, enhancing special moves like Hadoken and Hashogeki. Ryu is vulnerable when using this move, so it’s important to use it at the right time.

Chun-Li is a former Interpol (International Criminal Police Organization) agent. She now cares for Li Fen, a victim of the Dark Moon Incident from Street Fighter V. With Shadaloo defeated, Chun-Li teaches kung fu and has become a dear to the local community.

Hit Selection:

Tensho Kicks – Chun-Li jumps in the air and unleashes several kicks. It is useful for countering an opponent’s jumping attack or for finishing a combo.

– Chun-Li jumps in the air and unleashes several kicks. It is useful for countering an opponent’s jumping attack or for finishing a combo. Serenity Stream – Chun-Li shifts into a fighting stance where she crouchs and stays static. While she is in this position, Chun-Li’s normal attack buttons change.

A fighting system that encourages creativity

Along with each new Street Fighter, we introduce mechanics you can master to reach the top. We present the Drive, a bar that must be managed carefully and full of possibilities. You can use the Drive Gauge to apply five different techniques that can easily improve your offense or defense.

Drive Impact is a powerful blow that can absorb an opponent’s attack and can result in a wall-throw. Use Drive Parry to repel enemy attack and recharge your Drive Bar Drive Gauge . Cancel a Drive Parry or normal attack with a Drive Rush to quickly close in on your opponent. Overdrive Arts are similar to EX Moves from previous games that power up your Special Moves. Use Drive Reversal to counterattack and get out of difficult situations. One bar, five techniques, infinite possibilities. Use your creativity to choose which technique you want to use and when. You have control!

Drive overview

A modern control style for everyone

For those who find fighting game gameplay too complicated and just want to unleash their inner fighter, we have a solution in the form of a new control style option. Firstly, the Classic Control Style is what experienced people can use, with a six-button layout. The Modern Control Style is new to Street Fighter 6, which allows for easier commands, where a special move can be applied by combining the “Special Move” button with an arrow button. This is perfect for new players or those who find classic commands a bit difficult. With the Modern Style of Control, your characters will be able to apply their most stylish (and powerful) attacks with the press of just a few buttons. Modern Control Style is optional, but we definitely recommend new players to try it out!

Real-time match commentary

Lastly, we’re happy to announce a new feature that will add all the excitement of a competitive match without necessarily being in one. It’s real-time comments. We are working with well-known FGC (Fighting Games Community) narrators and other familiar faces to incorporate their voices directly into the game! Enter a match and as the fight goes on, their voices will narrate what is happening on the screen as if it were a real tournament. In addition to the added adrenaline, this feature will also provide easy gameplay explanations. This will help anyone new to Street Fighter to better understand the mechanics to use in future fights! Real-time comments will have subtitles in 13 languages ​​for more accessibility. The first amazing narrators to participate are Vicious and Aru! We will announce the rest of the cast in the future.

A new world to know

Let’s talk a little about two of the fundamental new modes you saw in the latest trailer: World Tour and Battle Hub. World Tour is an immersive single player story mode that pushes the boundaries of a fighting game and lets you leave your own legacy in Street Fighter 6 with your player avatar. And while the Battle Hub (shown briefly at the end of the trailer) appears to be just a space for online play, it also offers new and unique ways to participate and communicate. Both modes need more details in the future and we can’t wait to discuss them in more depth.

That’s what we mean by “Your moment. Your struggle”. Whether with new and expansive modes, specific options to improve your experience or the possibilities of the Drive System, Street Fighter 6 is the future of the fighting genre. The game will be available in 2023 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4! (Shh, did you see anything on the Battle Hub screen at the end?).