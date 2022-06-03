Sure tip to separate the good sprocket from the gnarled sprocket (with a drill)

The cold starts and those who live in regions with araucaria (parana pine), as the Paranáyou already know: it’s time to consume pinion, the seed of this forest species. Whether for direct consumption or for use in various dishes, the pine nut is highly appreciated in human food.

But, its characteristic and pleasant flavor can be affected if the seed has a borer. “One of the biggest problems reported by consumers is the deterioration of the pine nut flavor, caused by the larva of a small moth (Cydia araucariae), imperceptible at the time of purchase”, explains the researcher Rossana Catie de Godoy, from Embrapa Florestas. “This moth lays its eggs at the base of the still green pinecone. After hatching, the larvae penetrate the pine nuts and feed on their inner part. In this process, the flavor of the pine nut becomes quite unpleasant”.

So far, there is no effective control for this pest in the field, but research by Embrapa Florestas points to alternatives that consumers can use to identify, before cooking, pine nuts that are brocaded, thus avoiding their consumption.

One methodology recently validated by Embrapa Florestaswith the participation of nutritionists Leticia Oelke Pereira and Maria de Fátima Oliveira Negre, and the “float test”, carried out through the “Schenkel test”, which consists of covering the pine nuts with water at a ratio of 3:1 (three parts of water to one of pine nuts).

The tests showed that the seeds that float on the surface have a higher borer attack; those that remain in equilibrium still have the possibility of being attacked, and those that sink are effectively those with very small chances of being attacked. This procedure works for both pine nuts in natura and for frozen pine nuts (in natura with shell). The flotation method can be used easily by food producers and consumers in general.

For use in the agroindustry, the recommendation is that the float test be carried out as soon as the raw material is received. “If the processing is intended for the production of ready-to-eat pine nuts (peeled, cooked and frozen) only the pine nuts that sink should be used; if it is for the production of flour, it is necessary to peel the seeds that are still raw to visualize and separate the remaining damaged seeds”, explains Godoy.

The researcher also explains that, popularly, there is an indication of leaving the seeds “soaking” in water for 12 or 24 hours, but research has shown that the method is not effective to separate the brocaded pine nuts because, after long hydration, the seeds sink more due to the incorporation of water, invalidating the float test. Another conclusion of the work was that it is not possible to separate the drilled pine nuts after cooking, as the migration of the color from the shell to the seed makes it impossible to see the damage caused by the drill.

How to store pine nuts?

Another recurring question from consumers is about the best ways to store pine nuts. According to Catie Godoy, “at room temperature, the seeds last up to two weeks after being harvested. In common refrigerators, up to 30 to 40 days. In cold rooms, up to 4.5 months, if they remain at temperatures between 0 and 1ºC with relative humidity between 90 and 98%”.

