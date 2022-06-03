Top 10: AnTuTu elects the most powerful high-end cell phones of May

AnTuTu updated its monthly ranking of the most powerful cell phones this Tuesday (02). The Chinese benchmarking platform considers performance in four parameters to build the score: CPU, GPU, RAM and user interface. The new report for the high-end cellphone segment follows the pattern of previous months and reveals the predominance of models equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, one of Qualcomm’s most powerful processors. In the list, there are only two devices equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 9000.

















Curiosity

02 Jun

















economy and market

29 March



The scenario changes when we are talking about premium intermediate and “almost tops” cell phones, a segment composed of models that deliver high performance at more affordable prices than the flagships of the brands. In this ranking, the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 predominates and its “Max” version is even more powerful. Check out the ratings below.

top of the line

It is observed that despite the predominance of Snapdragon phones, the vivo X80 Pro “Dimensity” obtained a significant advantage against its Qualcomm chipset version — 1,006,654 against 989,957 points, respectively. Qualcomm, by the way, recently launched the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 as a more powerful and efficient variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It is possible that this platform will be featured in the listings for the next few months with a leading role from Xiaomi, Motorola and other companies that have confirmed the launch of smartphones with this hardware.

premium intermediates

MediaTek introduced the Dimensity 8000 and 8100 with performance promises on par with the Dimensity 1200, its “former top of the line”. The average scores of devices like the vivo S15 Pro and realme GT Neo 3 are comparable to the tops of previous generations. As noted by the MyDrivers, the Taiwanese chip maker’s “sudden growth” in the more expensive segment is impressive. A leader in the entry-level cellphone category, MediaTek is now focused on creating high-performance, next-generation connectivity solutions for premium and near-top handsets. What did you think of the ratings? Comment your opinion below!

See more!