TOP OF THE LINE | Xiaomi 12 and 12X are already cheaper in this offer

Xiaomi has renewed its most powerful lineup of cell phones with the launch of the Xiaomi 12 and 12X handsets. With powerful cameras, OLED screen and Snapdragon, cell phones can now be purchased by importing through AliExpress, with interest-free installments up to 6 times and free shipping.

About Xiaomi 12 and 12X

The Xiaomi 12 and 12X have similar configurations, worthy of what is expected in a current top of the line. With a 6.28-inch Full HD screen, OLED technology and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz, the smartphones have a premium design, in a body of only 69.9 mm thick.

The set of cameras of both devices is the same, powerful and that should please even the most demanding users: there are three rear cameras, with a main sensor of 50 MP, an ultrawide lens with 13 MP and a telemacro of 5 MP. The front camera has a resolution of 32 MP.

Xiaomi 12 and 12X battery is 4,500 mAh, with support for 67W fast charging. Xiaomi 12 even supports 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging, so you can use your phone to charge Bluetooth headphones , smartwatches and other devices that support the functionality.

Another difference between the two phones is the processor: while the Xiaomi 12 has Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the 12X comes with the Snapdragon 870, an earlier version, but it’s still powerful.

IMPORTANT: Price changes can happen at any time and are not under the control of the Canaltech. The total amount may change according to your location, considering shipping and possible taxes. If you make a purchase, the Canaltech maybe receive a commission for the sale.

Enter Canaltech Offers and make your money earn more

With prices in Brazil increasingly expensive, the only way to save money is to keep an eye on promotions in Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to keep up with all the offers that appear daily in the country.

To make your life easier, the team at Canaltech Offers endlessly searches for all the bargains on the internet and gathers the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our groups of offers and start saving in the blink of an eye.