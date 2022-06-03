USA: Gunman went to Tulsa hospital to murder surgeon | World

Disclosure/Tulsa Police Department Gunman killed 4 people during hospital attack in US

Authorities in Tulsa revealed on Thursday that the man who killed four people, including two doctors, at a hospital in Oklahoma state, in the United States, went to the scene to murder a surgeon he blamed for the pain he felt. after an operation.

The gunman, identified as Michael Lewis, opened fire at the St. Francis, who specializes primarily in sports medicine, with an AR-15-type semi-automatic rifle acquired the same day as the shooting, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin told a news conference.

According to Franklin, the criminal was a patient who complained of continuous back pain after having recently undergone a surgical operation performed by Dr. Preston Phillips.

Five days after the procedure, Lewis called the clinic several times complaining of pain, blaming the doctor and asking for more treatment. “We have a letter from the suspect, which clarifies how he went with the intent to kill Dr. Phillips and anyone in his path,” Franklin explained, stating that the gunman killed himself and left a letter at the scene.

According to authorities, in addition to Lewis, four more people were killed and 10 others were injured in the shooting. “This is yet another act of violence in an American city,” added the police, quoted by ABC News.

Surgeon Phillips, 59, was killed along with Dr. Stephanie Husen, a 48-year-old sports medicine specialist. Police identified the two other victims as Amanda Green and William Love, but it was unclear whether they were patients or staff.

Local authorities arrived three minutes after receiving a call to attend to a shooting at the hospital. Officers rushed into the building and followed the sound of gunfire to the second floor, and made contact with the victims and suspect five minutes later, Franklin said.

The new shooting comes just days after an 18-year-old boy stormed an elementary school in the Texas town of Uvalde and killed 21 individuals, including 19 children.

