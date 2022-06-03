Walking speed may indicate dementia, study reveals
Jenni Smith 55 seconds ago Health 0 Views
Not all signs of cognitive decline predict dementia — only 10% to 20% of people age 65 and older have mild cognitive impairment or develop dementia in the next year, according to the National Institute on Aging. “In many cases, symptoms of mild cognitive impairment may persist over time or even improve,” the institute says.
A new study of nearly 17,000 adults over age 65 has found that people who walk about 5% slower or more with each passing year, while also exhibiting signs of slower mental processing, are more likely to develop dementia. The study was published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.
“These results highlight the importance of gait in assessing dementia risk,” wrote corresponding author Taya Collyer, an investigator at the Peninsula Clinical School at Monash University in Victoria, Australia.
The new study followed a group of Americans over 65 and Australians over 70 for seven years. Every two years, people in the study were asked to take cognitive tests that measured overall cognitive decline, memory, processing speed and verbal fluency.
Twice every two years, participants were also asked to walk three meters. The two outcomes were then calculated to determine the person’s typical gait.
At the end of the study, the researchers found that the greatest risk of dementia was in people who walked more slowly and who, at the same time, also showed signs of cognitive decline.
A dual association between walking speed and memory decline is predictive of later dementia, according to a 2020 meta-analysis of nearly 9,000 US adults.
See also: 10 foods that give you back years of life These 10 foods give you back 10 years of life (minimum)
Due to their anti-aging properties and rejuvenating power, you should put these 10 foods on your daily menu. Your life expectancy will reward you.
” data-title=”These 10 foods give you back 10 years of life (minimum) – Walking speed can indicate dementia, study reveals – SAPO Lifestyle”>
These 10 foods give you back 10 years of life (minimum)
Broccoli – A small serving contains two-thirds of the recommended intake of vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that helps protect the immune system, according to a study by the University of California at Los Angeles, published in 2008 in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. It is also rich in sulforaphane, which promotes liver detoxification. Combats dryness of skin, hair and nails.
” data-title=”These 10 foods give you back 10 years of life (minimum) – Walking speed can indicate dementia, study reveals – SAPO Lifestyle”>
These 10 foods give you back 10 years of life (minimum)
Flaxseeds – Flaxseeds are also rich in omega 3. They promote the performance of the immune system and delay the aging of cells, concluded a 2015 study by the University of Namur in Belgium. Flaxseed is the richest source of omega 3 in nature. Its composition contains proteins, dietary fibers and polyunsaturated fatty acids.
” data-title=”These 10 foods give you back 10 years of life (minimum) – Walking speed can indicate dementia, study reveals – SAPO Lifestyle”>
These 10 foods give you back 10 years of life (minimum)
Chicken – Poultry meat is rich in zinc and selenium, two minerals that promote the balance of hormones in the body and promote collagen production. They also protect against the damage of free radicals, molecules that damage cells and accelerate aging, showed researcher Ujang Tinggi, from the Center for Public Health Sciences, in Australia.
” data-title=”These 10 foods give you back 10 years of life (minimum) – Walking speed can indicate dementia, study reveals – SAPO Lifestyle”>
These 10 foods give you back 10 years of life (minimum)
Beans and legumes – The body needs protein for energy and function. Therefore, it is important to ingest good amounts of this nutrient. Without them, the body will take from other parts the material needed to recover tissues and can weaken, for example, hair, skin and nails.
” data-title=”These 10 foods give you back 10 years of life (minimum) – Walking speed can indicate dementia, study reveals – SAPO Lifestyle”>
These 10 foods give you back 10 years of life (minimum)
Cocoa – Helps maintain the health of blood vessels and the heart, revealed a study published by the University of California at San Francisco. Cocoa beans contain twice the anti-aging properties of dark chocolate and contain no fat or sugar. German researchers published in the Journal of Nutrition that chocolate stimulates the skin to create a sun protection factor.
” data-title=”These 10 foods give you back 10 years of life (minimum) – Walking speed can indicate dementia, study reveals – SAPO Lifestyle”>
These 10 foods give you back 10 years of life (minimum)
Green tea – Green tea speeds up metabolism and hydrates the body and skin, according to a small study published in 1999 in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. In addition to its anti-inflammatory properties, studies have shown that this drink reduces cholesterol, the risk of stroke, diabetes and promotes memory. On the other hand, green tea protects the body’s cells and slows down cellular aging due to its antioxidants.
” data-title=”These 10 foods give you back 10 years of life (minimum) – Walking speed can indicate dementia, study reveals – SAPO Lifestyle”>
These 10 foods give you back 10 years of life (minimum)
Spinach – Spinach is a vegetable with a high nutritional value and regulatory properties, due to its high content of water, minerals and vitamins. Spinach has a lot of vitamin A, C, B, E and F and has healing, toning and invigorating properties.
” data-title=”These 10 foods give you back 10 years of life (minimum) – Walking speed can indicate dementia, study reveals – SAPO Lifestyle”>
These 10 foods give you back 10 years of life (minimum)
Sweet potato – In sweet potato we find good sources of vitamins, such as A and B, and high levels of mineral salts, such as phosphorus, iron, calcium and potassium. Vitamin A facilitates the production of collagen. Sweet potatoes have beta-carotene and antioxidants that help oxygen flow by stimulating brain activity and destroying free radicals.
” data-title=”These 10 foods give you back 10 years of life (minimum) – Walking speed can indicate dementia, study reveals – SAPO Lifestyle”>
These 10 foods give you back 10 years of life (minimum)
Orange – Highly rich in vitamin C, this juicy fruit is ideal for stimulating collagen production that gives skin elasticity and firmness. It promotes cell renewal in the deeper layers of the dermis and allows for healthy and delayed aging of the skin.
” data-title=”These 10 foods give you back 10 years of life (minimum) – Walking speed can indicate dementia, study reveals – SAPO Lifestyle”>
These 10 foods give you back 10 years of life (minimum)
Fish rich in omega 3 – Sardines, tuna and salmon are three fish rich in omega 3, excellent for the proper functioning of the brain but also the skin. They also help to lower bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol. On the other hand, several studies have shown that they help fight skin inflammation, rosacea and psoriasis.
” data-title=”These 10 foods give you back 10 years of life (minimum) – Walking speed can indicate dementia, study reveals – SAPO Lifestyle”>
Check Also
Home › Science › Health > England faces community transmission of monkeypox; understand …