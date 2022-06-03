Want to have more energy? Nutritionist lists 19 foods that help with this

The lack of willingness to perform everyday tasks is a very common complaint. In addition to the physiological and psychological factors that may be behind this feeling of low energy, it is possible to attribute the symptom to a inadequate food.

To better understand the relationship between our mood and the food we put on our plate, the Tudo Bahia team spoke with nutritionist Hortência Kettelen Souza Luz.

Graduated in Nutrition at the Federal University of Goiás and member of the residency program in Intensive Care at Hospital das Clínicas of the same institution (HC / UFG), Hortência explained better how some foods can make us more willing.

food and energy

According to her, “the main source of energy for our body, from food, is the consumption of carbohydrates, in addition to it, our body can also use proteins and lipids when carbohydrates are lacking”.

The nutritionist also explained that “this energy is necessary for our body to be able to perform basic functions of our organism, including breathing and blood circulation”.

That is why a balanced diet in terms of calories and nutrition is essential for the body to function well and, of course, for you to feel willing to take care of all your tasks.

Hortense listed some foods that, when consumed, give us the sensation that we are recharging the battery. See what they are:

Plum; Papaya; Pear; Kiwi; Tangerine; Lemon; pitaya; Banana; Peach; Brown rice; Wholemeal noodles; Wholemeal breads; Cabbage; Broccoli; Cauliflower; Bean; Oat; sweet potato with skin; Manioc.

Keep these products in mind when you do your shopping for the month. And, if you want a diet designed specifically for your needs and your body, the ideal is to schedule a consultation with a nutritionist.