Want to try something new? Learn about pickled cabbage and its stomach benefits

São João do Paraíso, June 01, 2022, by Ana Meireles – If you are one of those people who love to dare in the kitchen, you are in the right content. Well, today, Agro Notícias teaches you how to prepare a pickled cabbage surprising. In addition, you will know how much this product contributes to the health of your stomach.

By the way, cabbage or Brassica oleracea var. capitata, It is a vegetable rich in compounds that help in the proper functioning of the organism as a whole. By the way, it is a very common ingredient in salads and soups. But cabbage pickle, It is also a great option for those who want to vary their menu without giving up this nutritious product.

How to prepare pickled cabbage

First, buy a glass container with a lid and properly sterilized to store the preserves. Then, in a large platter, grate 1 kg of cabbage, add 20 g of coarse salt, 2 bay leaves and black pepper to taste. After that, let it rest for 30 minutes. After this time, use a ladle or tamper to squeeze the mixture and extract as much liquid as possible.

Now, transfer everything to the glass and mash it well so that the broth that has formed exceeds the level of cabbage. If the juice produced is not enough to cover the entire mass, top up with water. Finally, cover with a tea towel and let it ferment for 2 days. Finally, cover the pot with the lid itself and store it in the cupboard for another 2 weeks. Finally, your recipe is ready to be served as you wish.

What are the benefits of this preserve?

According to Samantha Cerquetani, in collaboration with Viva Bem’s website wow, in a November 10, 2021 article, red and white cabbage are the most popular. With similar composition, the main discrepancy being the fact that the purple one has antioxidant and the white one has a higher proportion of vitamin A. Therefore, it is recommended to include the two varieties in the diet alternately.

Furthermore, the presence of probiotics in pickled cabbage promotes stomach and intestine health. Well, these microorganisms are beneficial and help eliminate gases and toxins. In this way, discomfort is reduced. In addition, it increases immunity and has anti-inflammatory action. As a result, it protects the body against some diseases and fights others.

