What do the new emojis mean? List brings main explanations | Productivity

New emojis arrived on Android and iPhone (iOS) phones with the 14.0 package update, which made available about 37 new icons. The proposal is to offer a more complete catalog to users, in addition to inserting options that reinforce relevant themes, such as LGBTQIA+ representation. To use the new smiley faces in chat apps, it’s important to understand what each one means — that’s why Emojipedia has revealed all the possible interpretations. Check out what the new emojis are and what they represent below.

1 of 11 List shows what they mean and how they can be used ten of the newest emojis available — Photo: Playback/Emojipedia

The melting face emoji works as a metaphor, as if the person is “breaking up” to the point of forming a puddle. The sticker is ideal for when the user is in the middle of an embarrassing situation and wants to express shame. It can also be a good option to use in moments of extreme heat, which bring the feeling of being “coming apart”.

2 of 11 Ideal for embarrassing situations or intense heat, melting face is on the list of new emojis — Photo: Reproduction/Emojipedia

A frightened face that covers its eyes and peeks through its fingers: this is one of 37 new emojis available. According to Emojipedia, the novelty represents the duality between wanting to deviate from something and not being able to. It’s a good option to send in moments of curiosity, even when you know a subject is embarrassing, scary or repulsive.

3 of 11 Face with lurking eyes can be used by curious people — Photo: Reproduction/Emojipedia

The “saluting face” icon features half a face and a salute, which simulates a military salute. Emoji can be used to show respect for people and subjects or to indicate obedience to an order received.

4 of 11 "Saluting Face" makes a military salute and works as a gesture of respect or obedience — Photo: Reproduction/Emojipedia

4. emoji with dotted face

This emoji option consists of a face with an annoyed expression and dotted edges, which is often used to represent invisible characters in comics. The release can be used by someone who wants to isolate themselves or “disappear” in the face of some negative or embarrassing situation.

5 of 11 Emoji with a dotted border represents the desire to "disappear" in some bad or embarrassing situation — Photo: Reproduction/Emojipedia

The emoji that “cry” arrived to represent the cry of emotion. He shows a smiling face with tears welling up in both eyes, which is linked to tenderness, pride, admiration and gratitude. It’s great for replying to an affectionate message, for example. It can also be used in other contexts, such as demonstrating that someone is trying to smile and keeping calm in a moment of sadness.

6 of 11 Little face that "cries with emotion" shows a smile and eyes full of tears — Photo: Reproduction/Emojipedia

6. emoji thumb touching index finger

The new gesture-related emoji option displays a hand with the thumb touching the index finger, forming a heart with the fingers and fist. The signal is known on the internet as the “finger heart” and was popularized by K-pop stars. The symbol can be used to show love and affection, and thanks to its popularity on social media, it made it to the Unicode list.

7 of 11 Finger heart goes viral on the web and reaches the list of new emojis — Photo: Reproduction/Emojipedia

7. emoji from the party globe

The party mirror ball is a popular object, widely used on the center of dance floors in nightclubs. Now it has become an emoji that can be useful for whimsical messages about parties and music, in order to demonstrate excitement for events.

8 of 11 Globo Mirror is known through the dance floors; emoji can be used to talk about parties and music — Photo: Reproduction / Emojipedia

8. emoji of the smile with a tear

Among the novelties is also the face that shows a smiling face and with a single tear in the eyes. The emoji is often used with sarcasm, when a person is trying to smile and remain calm even in a bad moment, but it can also be sent to express gratitude or a more contained emotion.

9 of 11 Face that smiles while crying can be used in different contexts — Photo: Reproduction/Emojipedia

9. emoji biting the lip

The mouth that bites one side of the lower lip represents a sexy gesture and is a good alternative to flirting in conversation, for example. On the other hand, the emoji can also be used to refer to situations of fear, anxiety and worry, as such sensations also make people bite their mouths.

10 of 11 The mouth biting the lip is ideal for romantic contexts, but it can also express fear and anxiety — Photo: Reproduction / Emojipedia

10. emoji of pregnant man

The depiction of “pregnant man” in emojis is yet another step towards including trans people on the Unicode list and has been widely applauded by the LGBTAQIA+ community. The inclusion of the icon reinforces that they can also bear a child. In addition, according to Emojipedia, the release can also be used in other contexts, in a joking tone – such as to represent the feeling of being full after eating too much.

11 of 11 Pregnant man emoji covers transgender people and is another step in favor of representation — Photo: Reproduction/Emojipedia

With information from Emojipedia, Forbes and InsideHook

