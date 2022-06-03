What would your voice look like on Mars? NASA shows

NASA: Mars’ atmosphere changes the frequency of sounds (Getty Image)

NASA: Scientists have created a website to simulate the sounds transmitted on Mars;

The project came about after conducting research on the red planet;

Platform allows you to record audios of up to 10 seconds.

Have you ever stopped to think what your voice would be like in space? With different conditions of air, climate and atmosphere, the sounds are different from what we are used to.

Research has shown what a dialogue on Mars would look like. The study, presented at the 53rd Lunar and Planetary Science Conference by planetary scientist Baptiste Chide of the Los Alamos National Laboratory, concluded that high frequencies arrive faster than low frequencies.

To let people know what the experience of speaking in the red country would be like, the authors of the survey developed a website where it is possible to simulate the effect of the atmosphere. He also has other sounds, like that of a helicopter and the wind.

To carry out the experience of hearing the voice in a Martian environment, just access the project website and press the microphone while speaking. Then you can save the recording.

“Although Earth and Mars are entirely different planets, it can be comforting to know that if you were on Mars, it could still sound very much like you. If you were on Mars, you would hear a quieter, muffled version of what you would hear on Earth and would wait a little longer to hear it”, says the

On Mars, the atmosphere is totally different. But the biggest change in audio would be for high pitched sounds, louder than most voices. Some sounds we are used to on Earth, such as whistles, bells or birdsong, would be barely audible on Mars.