WhatsApp may gain option to edit messages, says website | Technology

WhatsApp is testing a feature that allows you to edit messages sent to contacts. The information was released by the WABetaInfo website on Tuesday (31).

According to the page, the application’s developer team should present the novelty in the next updates of the beta version of WhatsApp for Android, iOS and the web.

The button to edit messages allows you to change the content that has already been sent to correct typos, for example.

Currently, users can delete messages sent by mistake, but this leaves a record for the accounts present in the conversations.

The feature is already present in Telegram, one of the main competitors of the Meta app, and in corporate communication apps, such as Microsoft Teams and Slack.

According to the page, it is possible to see the option available in images obtained in a development version of the application for the Android operating system.

2 of 3 Screenshot showing a development version of WhatsApp with the edit feature — Photo: Playback/WABetaInfo Screenshot that shows a development version of WhatsApp with the edit feature — Photo: Playback/WABetaInfo

As the feature is still in testing, there are no details on when the edit button might reach users. Wanted by g1, WhatsApp explains that the WABetaInfo site is not an official source and does not comment on rumors.

Recently, the Meta app announced a package of news that included reactions to messages, sending files up to 2GB and increasing the limit of people who can participate in an audio call. Check out: