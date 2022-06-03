WhatsApp tests button to avoid errors when deleting message

Deleting a message on WhatsApp is usually necessary to avoid inconvenience or correct any errors that were sent by mistake.

However, erasing everyone is only available for a short time, and you have to be quick to repair the damage. The good news is that the app seems to be working on a solution to reverse the command to send a message more efficiently.

The information was provided by the news portal specialized in the subject, WABetaInfo. Programmers find a new button in the app that can undelete an individual message.

The novelty is present in the beta version 2.22.13.5 of WhatsApp intended for Android devices. However, the tool is still under development.

WhatsApp must optimize the way to delete messages

What happens is that when a person deletes the message just for them, the content is no longer visible. If erasing is necessary for other people, this can no longer be done. However, according to the information revealed, WhatsApp may add a button that will solve this problem.

When someone chooses “Delete for me” the app will notify the user at the bottom of the screen about the action to delete the message. It will be possible to reverse the action through an “Undo” button. That way, if you made a mistake, you can reverse the action and delete the message for everyone.

Button does not increase time to delete message

It is worth noting that the button will only be available for a certain time. In fact, the user will have a few seconds to decide whether to reverse the action or not. So, if the goal is to delete a message for all participants in a group, it’s best to be aware.

So far, there is no official statement from WhatsApp on the subject. The novelty should also be tested on iOS before being implemented on a large scale for the entire user base of the messenger platform.