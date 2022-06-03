WhatsApp Web: Self-Destructive Media and Voice Messaging Features Released

O Whatsapp invests heavily in functionalities for the messaging platform. In addition to the mobile versions (Android and iOS), the messenger also strives to implement the same features in the web version (for computers).

In case you didn’t already know, you can now send single-view photos and videos from your computer using Whatsapp. The option to record audios is also available. It is worth mentioning that the access icons are the same as in the application

Therefore, the incomplete circle with the number 1 inside can be found both in the Whatsapp for mobile phones and computers next to the text message box before sending the media.

Regarding the audio recording, it is also similar to the cell phone. The user can use the microphone attached to his notebook or desktop to record voice messages, without needing a cell phone.

More security in single view

While the feature is very useful for messenger users who want to send media that self-destructs, it is not very secure. That’s because, nothing prevents the contact from taking a print of the content.

Given this, it is possible that WhatsApp will release a feature that prevents or notifies the user when the screenshot takes place.

Application starts to release the feature to react messages

The users of Whatsapp are already able to react to messages in the app. First of all, it is important to note that the novelty is available for both cell phones and computers.

In addition to being able to express themselves in front of a message, the user can see which emoji is used by their contact. Currently, it is possible to choose between six figures in the application options.

In any case, it should be noted that the feature is available to chat in groups or privately. Here’s how to check which emojis your contacts reacted to messages with.

The procedure to find out who used reactions in the Whatsapp it’s very simple. Check out:

Firstly, open some WhatsApp group chat; In a message that has received reactions, click on the bubble that displays the emojis used to interact; Once this is done, the name of all the contacts who reacted and the respective emoji used in the message will appear; So, to finish, close the window by clicking anywhere else on the WhatsApp screen.

However, it is important to note that the functionality of reacting to messages is being released gradually, so it may take a while to arrive on your device.