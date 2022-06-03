With 32 deaths in SC, Florianópolis vaccinates all residents against the flu; see dates and locations

Florianópolis starts vaccination against influenza next Monday (6). The action comes at a time when the state is facing a collapse in health caused by the advancement of respiratory problems. So far 32 deaths from Influenza have been recorded.

Last Tuesday (31), 12 children were waiting for an ICU bed, 11 with respiratory problems. Governor Carlos Moses (Republicans) ordered the Health Department to prepare a technical study to assess the possibility of declaring a health emergency in the state. The decision must be published by this Friday (3).

In the Capital, immunizations can be applied at all health posts in the municipality — except Sapé and Costa da Lagoa —, at Sead/UFSC, from 9 am to 6 pm, and in the vaccination van: Monday, Thursday and Friday it is at Praça XV November – Largo da Catedral, and Tuesday and Wednesday, in front of Ticen, from 9 am to 4 pm.

Flu deaths in the state

In recent weeks, the low vaccination coverage in Santa Catarina, added to the numbers of deaths already recorded in the state, have worried the authorities.

In the latest epidemiological bulletin from the SES (Secretariat of Health of Santa Catarina), released this Tuesday (31), of the 173 confirmed cases with Influenza (flu), 32 resulted in deaths. The data were evaluated from December 26 of last year to May 28 of this year.

Of the total cases of Influenza A, 131 (75.7%) were caused by the H3N2 virus and 38 cases (21.9%) were not subtyped. Two cases (1.1%) were caused by the H1N1 virus.

Regarding age group, people over 60 years old accounted for 40.5% of SARS (Acute Respiratory Syndrome) cases confirmed by influenza. Then, people between 50 and 59 years of age appear, with 13.9%.