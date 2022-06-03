With health problems, city pays R$ 453 thousand to Zé Neto and Cristiano

Zé Neto and Cristiano will pocket another R$ 453,500 in public funds. That’s because the city hall of Pitangueiras, in the interior of São Paulo, decided that the country duo will be the main attraction of the event that marks the 117 years of the municipality, which takes place on July 29.

In the midst of so many controversies involving public money destined for very high fees – mainly for artists in the country side -, the Executive totally ignored society’s demand for the best destinations for this money, and even with health problems, decided that it will invest almost half million reais in a single show that will last a few hours.

It is worth remembering that Santa Casa de Pitangueiras, a hospital in the municipality, was unable to meet a large demand for care and hospitalizations during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in many deaths due to the lack of structure of the health unit.

In the last year, the hospital had to prevent the entry of new patients who were showing symptoms of the disease precisely because it did not have enough beds. All of this ended up becoming a case for the police in the city, which has a little more than 40 thousand people.

Confirmation of the show with the presentation of Zé Neto and Cristiano came on May 25, when Mayor Marcos Aurélio Soriano (Citizenship) registered in the Official Gazette of the Union. Like other shows made by the duo, this is another case in which the annexation of a bid is not necessary.

Zé Neto, Anitta and the Rouanet Law

All incisive demands from the population regarding payments for concerts with public money began with a criticism made by Zé Neto of Anitta and also of the Rouanet Law, which helps artists in general and promotes the country’s culture.

“We are artists and we do not depend on Lei Rouanet, our fee is paid by the people. We don’t need to get a tattoo on the ‘toba’ to show if we’re okay or not. We just come here and sing and the whole of Brazil sings with us”, shot Zé Neto, during a show in Sorriso (MT), on May 15, which was even paid R$ 400 thousand to the duo, taken from the safe. public of the municipality.

Other contracts of the duo with municipalities in other cities in the interior of Brazil were found: R$ 250 thousand in Itabaiana (SE), R$ 253 thousand in Colina (SP), R$ 320 thousand in Uruana (GO) and more. Adding all the values ​​reach R$ 3 million in revenue with public money.

Difference between transfers of public money

When an artist is hired through a City Hall, the process for transferring public money is simpler. The municipal body shows interest, the artist stipulates a value for the show and the City Hall simply pays the indicated company, without bidding, with money from the public coffer.

In the case of the Rouanet Law, it works in a totally different way. For example, an artist needs funding to record a video. For him to receive this money, he must send in detail 3 quotes in the request, including the time he will spend recording, how much each person involved will receive, the rent of the recording location and etc. If approved by the government, the project will be able to receive donations from private companies. The value of the Rouanet Law comes from the deduction of corporate taxes.