Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass: The Big Three Month Sale is Back!

The big promotion of R$ 5.00 for three months of subscription is active from today on Xbox and PC, therefore, it concerns Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, in addition to being the complete Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plan , usable by all those who do not currently have an active subscription.

Microsoft’s offering is cyclical and therefore comes back to the present day: it is a offer particularly loved by the publicbecause it really allows huge savings on the original price, getting 3 months of access to hundreds of games at a truly negligible cost.

The offer is practically a standard for new subscribers, but it should be noted that, with the initiative restarted, it can also be used by those who have already signed up in the past and enjoyed similar promotions, so not limited to just new subscribers. In addition, as reported, it also concerns consoles, so also Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

So you can sign up, enjoy the Xbox Game Pass catalog for three months, and then decide whether to continue or not. If you are interested and want the plan for PC, visit this link, or for Xbox consoles or cloud, then visit this link.