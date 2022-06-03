YouTube launches unprecedented feature of interactivity between TV and mobile

O YouTube announced on its blog, on Wednesday (1st), a new feature that will allow a direct connection between television and cell phone (Android or iOS). Called “YouTube for the living room”, the functionality was announced by the platform’s director of products, Neal Mohan, and eliminates the need to use remote controls and web browsers on TVs.

Based on the trend that more than 80% of people watch television with their cell phone in their hand, researchers from the video-sharing network noticed that users also open YouTube in the cell phone app. With that, they watch the videos on the big screen, and do the other actions (likes, channel subscriptions) on the small screen.

Instead of trying to get all the engagement action buttons to the big screen, the engineers reversed that action, and decided to work on cell phones and integrate them as part of the experience of watching videos on a connected TV.

How do I connect my cell phone to the television?

Source: YouTube Blog/Disclosure.Source: YouTube Blog

To connect your cell phone to the TV, just login to the same YouTube account on both devices. Then open the YouTube app on mobile and click “connect” in the box that pops up automatically. From there, phone and TV will be synchronized. In this way, it will be possible to interact directly with the video being shown on TV, directly from the cell phone.

With the new feature, it will be easier to read video descriptions, type comments, share with friends or enjoy favorite channels on mobile, while the video is displayed normally on TV. Thus, the TV screen becomes an extension of the cell phone screen, and the cell phone directly controls all actions.