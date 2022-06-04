14-year-old teenager dies with suspected chikungunya in Piauí | Piauí

Teenager James Kauê Sousa e Silva, 14, died this Friday (3) with suspected chikungunya in the municipality of Jaicós, south of Piauí. The information was confirmed by the municipal secretary of health, Audeli Coutinho.
According to the Justino Luz Regional Hospital, in Picos, the teenager was admitted to the hospital on May 29 with headache, vomiting and low back pain. Kauê was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
“He was a teenager with a low immune factor. In 2019, he got hemorrhagic dengue and was always followed up by doctors because his platelets were always altered. Now he got chikungunya, was admitted to Florisa Silva Hospital and then transferred to Picos, where he got worse and was admitted to the ICU, when he died”, explained the secretary.
The cadaveric report indicated that the cause of Kauê’s death was septic shock, acute respiratory failure and meningoencephalitis (inflammation of the brain) due to chikungunya.
Kauê’s death will be investigated and a sample will be sent for examination at the Central Public Health Laboratory of Piauí (Lacen).
The City Hall of Jaicós published a note of condolence on social media lamenting the death of James Kauê, which moved the city. The teenager was a 9th grade student at the Damásio Eugênio de Sousa Municipal School.
Jaicós City Hall publishes a note of condolence for the death of a boy by chikungunya – Photo: Disclosure