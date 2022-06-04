2nd stage of the Influenza Vaccination Campaign has 44% of the public vaccinated; learn why to vaccinate — Portuguese (Brazil)

Close to completing two months, the Influenza Vaccination Campaign reached 44% of the public, which is made up of 77.9 million Brazilians. Among them are children aged between six months and under five years, health workers, pregnant women, puerperal women, indigenous people, the elderly and teachers. The mobilization is in the second phase.

In all, the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Health, distributed around 80 million doses of flu vaccines. Of these, 27.7 million have been applied so far. The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, invites the population to increase immunization rates against the disease in Brazil.

“The assumptions for the success of vaccination campaigns are absolutely met in our country: we have vaccines, we have an unprecedented capacity to apply these vaccines, thanks to the vaccinators who are in the more than 38 thousand vaccination rooms in Brazil. So we urge people to be sure to seek immunization,” she said.

This year, in addition to the flu shot, children and healthcare workers must also get the measles vaccine. The goal is to vaccinate all children against Measles indiscriminately, even if they have already received the vaccine, in addition to updating the health workers’ booklet.

The second stage of the campaign against Influenza runs until June 3rd. It is intended for the following audiences:

• Children from 6 months to under 5 years old (4 years, 11 months and 29 days);

• Pregnant and postpartum women;

• Indian people;

• Teachers;

• People with comorbidities;

• People with permanent disabilities;

• Security and Rescue Forces and Armed Forces;

• Truck drivers and workers in urban and long-distance collective road transport for passengers;

• Port workers;

• Prison system officials;

• Adolescents and young people from 12 to 21 years of age under socio-educational measures;

• Population deprived of liberty.

Why should I get vaccinated?

The purpose of immunization is to prevent the flu and protect people most at risk of developing complications. In the case of measles, it is a highly transmissible acute viral disease that can have complications, especially in malnourished children under one year of age. For both cases, the vaccine is safe and prevents deaths.

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health