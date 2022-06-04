3 apps that teach you to program

If you are interested in entering the information technology field or changing careers, a good idea is to start by learning some programming language.

It is possible to start getting familiar with programming languages ​​by studying on your own through free applications. Below are some options that can help you with the task.

Programming Hub

It supports up to 18 programming languages, which is great for beginners or for those who already program and want to study languages ​​they haven’t mastered yet. The app is free and available for android and iOS.

SoloLearn

It is one of the most complete apps to learn to program. The app has a series of basic exercises to help beginners establish the knowledge they’ve acquired and, like Duolingo, it has a way to compare the results achieved with other users. The app is available for android and iOS.

encode

It focuses on web development and teaching Javascript. The app is available for android and IOS and it’s excellent for those who don’t have a lot of experience, as it brings some very simplified tutorials for users who are starting to venture into the world of programming. As the user completes the tutorials, the app shows feedback to track progress.

If you want other alternatives to enter the world of programming, learn new languages ​​or improve the knowledge you already have, you can take some courses on Udemy, a platform with a huge variety of courses for all levels. Check out:

Basic to Advanced Python 3 Course

R language: from absolute zero to mastery in less than 7 hours

Complete Modern Web Course with JavaScript 2022 + Projects

If you prefer a programming course at an educational institution, you can take a look at front end developer bootcamp from IGTI, an institution focused on training technology professionals and offering several courses in the area.