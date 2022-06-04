8 tips to boost your workout







how to gain calves Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

At calves, popularly known as “leg potatoes” also receive the affectionate and important nickname of “second heart”. That’s because it is the muscle responsible for pumping blood from the legs back to the heart, acting against gravity.

In this way, having weak and poorly stimulated calves can be extremely dangerous. After all, this can compromise the body’s vascular system and cause numerous health problems, such as pain, swelling, varicose veins and thrombosis. In addition, a well-crafted musculature in this region also generates considerable aesthetic gain, avoiding that typical thin shin sensation.

That’s why, with the help of trainer Leandro Twin, we’ve separated eight simple and important tips to gain calves at the gym. Check out:

1 – Doing dozens of reps won’t help

“Don’t train different from other muscle groups in terms of reps. Hypertrophy will happen very well doing around 6 to 12 movements. I see people doing 50 reps in calf exercises, that lactic acid won’t generate too much hypertrophy.” says Twin.

2 – Make full moves

“You don’t do a half bench press and expect good pectoral hypertrophy. So make the calf movement as complete as possible. Feel it stretch a lot”, he recommends.

3 – Perform the exercises with cadence and without haste

“Don’t do the calf training at a fast speed. Nothing trains like that. Or at least it shouldn’t. So do the movement slow. You can use the explosive movement in the concentric phase. [quando o músculo contrai]and two or three seconds in the eccentric phase [quando a musculatura é alongada]”, explains the coach.

4 – Make sure your calves are properly stretched

“Many people can’t do the full movement – the calf movement is already shorter – simply because of lack of flexibility, which other muscles don’t, so work on flexibility with stretches.” In this case, it is worth consulting a physical education professional, so that he can analyze your movement and indicate a personalized job.

5 – Increase the frequency without overdoing it

Not too much, not too little. Have balance. According to Twin, the ideal is to work your calves twice a week. “You don’t need more than that in a well-executed training,” she says.

6 – Intersperse standing and sitting exercises

When we work the calves with the body seated, there is a higher stimulus for an internal muscle that, although not visible, is also important. “He pressures others [músculos] that are closer to the surface, increasing their diameter”, reveals Twin.

7 – Prioritize the calves

“Do your calves first in your training. In this phase of periodization we want to prioritize them, so start with them”, recommends the coach.

8 – Consult your teacher and do advanced techniques

“One of them is the FST-7, which consists of stretching the muscle working between sets. That way, you keep an active break. This technique will focus on hypertrophy and flexibility (as I suggested in item 4)”, concludes Twin.

Source: SportLife