A career for SUS professionals

Whoever is the winner or winner of the presidential race in 2022 will face the SES challenge: health, education and security.

The three elements of social policy are closely related. Pythagoras, 600 years before Christ, already said “Educate the children and it will not be necessary to punish men”. “Mens sana in corpore sano” was a Roman saying.

Research done in Canada reveals that prison expenses for a teenager reach $100,000 a year, while an average school student costs $12,000 a year, and also that every dollar invested in the preschool program produces a profit of US$ 7.00 for children and US$ 13.00 for adults.

James Heckman, from the University of Chicago and Nobel Prize in Economics in 2000, says that “Trying to solidify in a teenager the kind of knowledge that should have been presented to him 10 years before, is 60% more expensive”.

The cost of social programs is high, no one should be under any illusions about it, but it is much higher to correct what has not been done. Brazil took a giant step by instituting the SUS, the Unified Health System, assuring everyone the right to health. Universal, egalitarian, equitable and with the participation of society, by constitutional principle, the SUS that celebrates 32 years, in historical and social terms, is still a fragile child that needs care and protection.

At the beginning of the Fernando Henrique government, the SUS had to protect itself from attempts to change the Constitution. In the subsequent governments of Lula, Dilma, Temer and Bolsonaro, the SUS continued and continues to live with the difficulties of regulating its funding sources. In all of them, and since its implementation, it has provided services of varying quality in each municipality, in each state. Some activities are considered good, others not so much and medical care, pure and simple, whether urgent or not, is stated as tolerable by the vast majority of the population, even though the pandemic has made it possible to recognize its fundamental importance for the population, both in terms of terms of medical and hospital care as well as prevention (vaccination) and ANVISA’s performance. .

Investments in new construction and new technologies need to give way to another type of investment. Investment in people, technicians, professionals and assistants who run the services. With new work methodologies, much more training and, above all, with a new work proposal, which stimulates the interest and commitment that for decades characterized sanitarians and public health workers in Brazil, such as Oswaldo Cruz, Carlos Chagas, Noel Nutels , Samuel Pessoa, Nise da Silveira and many others.

Training and improvement programs should be focused on those professionals who work in all segments of the cutting edge, whether in the attention to people, or in technical and administrative actions, often disregarded in the educational processes and fundamental for the good progress of the services.

In the various segments of government administration, the most common is that promotions in public careers occur due to the managerial positions held, that is, meritocracy only reaches leaders. There are no awards, no commendations, workers in the sector or the so-called service base. It seems that only directors and office holders are responsible for actions and services.

The disinterest, neglect and incompetence of some health workers, which become news in the country’s main press organs, are not erased, only reduced by some news that travel in the opposite direction, and that give an account of the struggles and successes achieved on a daily basis by the other servers, as in the case of the pandemic..

On some occasions, there is even a surprise in the actions developed by SUS employees, such as the tragic accident with the FAB plane in the Amazon, in 2010, where selfless employees of the National Health Foundation worked to vaccinate a handful of Indians, scattered across the country. National territory. To a greater or lesser degree, with greater or lesser risk, this is the daily life of health. This is the daily life of SUS workers.

Not only for these workers, but mainly to improve service to the population, it is necessary to structure a national career for SUS servers. A career that is as unique as the SUS itself and that contains uniform salary floor and ceiling definitions for the entire country.

A project on the remuneration of SUS servers could be presented in the National Congress, where the federal government assumes the payment of part of the salaries, complementing the salaries paid by states and municipalities in order to make them equal throughout the country. SUS workers should be offered the opportunity to build a unique career, with exclusive dedication and placement in any unit of the federation – municipality, state or union.

In this career, the possibilities for professional advancement and progression would be based on the production of the services performed and on the merit of the work and not only based on the score for occupation of management positions. The training of human resources would take place with courses, training in services and permanent encouragement to the development of creative actions, covering all SUS servers, whether they are health professionals and technicians, administrative or auxiliary.

Sylvain Levy – Sanitary Physician and Psychoanalyst of the Society of Psychoanalysis of Brasília/FEBRAPSI-IPA

Cid Pimentel – Researcher and Consultant at FIPE