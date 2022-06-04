Alexa-compatible smart locks are up to 27% off on Amazon

This week, Amazon has deals on smart locks – compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant – and discounts are between 15% and 27%.

Offers are for a limited time, with conditions subject to change at any time, depending on the amount of items in stock or units reserved for this offer.

The four products offered are manufactured by Intelbras. The lock with the biggest discount is the IFR 7001+ model, which offers 5 ways of opening, which can be by password, biometrics, tags, key or via app. The product has a 27% discount and costs R$ 1,999 (offer link), a savings of BRL 727.

In the case of the IFR 3000 model, the product comes with a reversible handle, allowing you to create activation routines or open doors remotely. Here, the discount is 22%, with the product being sold at R$ 1,299 (available here), which can be paid in up to 10 installments of R$ 129.90 without interest.

Smart IFR 3000 lock intelbras Smart Lock Compatible with Alexa Recessed Knob IFR 3000 Black

BRL 1,299

The IFR 3000+ is similar to the model above, however, it has the possibility of registering up to 100 passwords, with access management being done via application — being indicated for use in small buildings or companies. The product has a discount of almost R$ 250, and can be purchased for R$ 1,328 (product link).

Smart IFR 3000+ lock intelbras Smart Lock Compatible with Alexa Recessed Knob IFR 3000+ Black

BRL 1,328

The most basic model, the IFR 1001, costs R$ 649.90 (learn more here), being sold at a 24% discount. The gadget has a self-locking, do not disturb function and uses 4 AA batteries — lasting an average of 10 months.

Smart IFR 1001 Lock intelbras Smart Smart Lock Compatible with Alexa Overlay IFR 1001 Black, 21 x 26 x …

BRL 650

