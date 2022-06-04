Alignment of the planets: learn how to see a phenomenon that occurs in June – Science

As of this Friday (3), there will be aligned in the sky the five planets of the Solar System visible from Earth with the naked eye: Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. They will appear in that order, the same order in which they orbit the Sun. The information is from wow.

To see them all at the same time, you have to wake up very early. this Saturday (4), about an hour before sunrise. It is at this time that Mercury will be appearing on the horizon, completing the quintet, before he is “swallowed” by dawn.

The best time for viewing will be between 5:30 am and 6:10 am and you won’t need to use instruments, just have an unobstructed view of the northwest horizon, in the direction the sun rises. However, using binoculars can help.

Of the five planets, Mercury is the most difficult to observe as it is the closest to the Sun, being overshadowed by its brightness. Venus and Jupiter are the brightest and easiest to locate in the sky. Use of websites or astronomy apps can indicate the position of objects and visibility times in each region.

other dates

Mercury will reach its maximum elongation in the west, that is, furthest from our star, on the day June 16. With this, its light will be less impacted by the Sun and can facilitate the observation of the planet.

already in day 24, the Moon will appear to make the observation even richer along with the fivefold alignment, appearing between Venus and Mars. The planets will be well spaced across the sky, and Mercury in a slightly more favorable position.