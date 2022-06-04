Another pandemic ahead? Understand the differences between monkeypox and Covid-19 – News

When the first cases of monkey pox began to be diagnosed in Europe and, soon after, spread around the world, the feeling was that the film of a new pandemic like that of Covid-19 would repeat.

the viruses

O monkeypoxthe English name for the pathogen that causes monkeypox, is a DNA virus, while the SARS-CoV-2 it’s RNA. The first consists of a more complex genetic makeup than the second.

But what does this mean in practice? Virologist Rodrigo Rodrigues, adjunct professor at UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais), explains that the difference lies in the ability of viruses to mutate and resist.

“DNA viruses have what we call a lower mutation rate, they change less than RNA viruses. So, comparing, every day a new variant appears [do Sars-Cov-2]this does not normally happen for DNA viruses, which are more resistant to the environment, so this also reflects on some biological characteristics of this virus: the cells it will infect, the type of problem it will cause”, explains Rodrigues.

The virologist also points out that the DNA virus can also repair the damage it may eventually suffer when entering a cell, unlike the RNA virus. In addition, they also have different sizes.

“The particle and structure of viruses are very different. O [monkeypox] It has the outer layer, which we call the capsid, which is more resistant, it is a much larger virus, almost twice the size of the coronavirus. And the protein composition is more robust, the DNA virus also survives longer in the environment compared to the Covid virus, for example”, he points out.

The ways in which viruses are transmitted also have differences: Sars-Cov-2 is spread through aerosols, which can be larger and smaller particles of saliva, for example, and have a greater capacity to spread because they remain in suspension for a longer period of time. air.

Already monkeypox virus is considered less transmissible and is passed on by larger particles (droplets), in addition to the contagion also being possible through contact with the secretion coming from the blisters that monkeypox causes on the skin, in addition to contact with other animals, such as rodents – a group in which the disease is common.

Virologist Clarissa Damaso, from the Carlos Chagas Filho Institute of Biophysics at UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro) and advisor to the member of the WHO (World Health Organization) Advisory Committee for Research on the Smallpox Virus, explains that, despite respiratory transmission is possible in both cases, with monkeypox the contact needs to be more intense.

“[Na] Covid has a respiratory transmission where you are further away [da outra pessoa] and catch. the respiratory [da varíola do macaco] it is face-to-face, someone has to speak very close to drop droplets on top of you and enter through your mouth mucosa, you have to have contact with saliva, with secretions from sneezing, coughing, or contact with the skin”, he says. .

In addition, Clarissa highlights that it is important to avoid touching the lesions of the infected. The recommended thing, in these cases, is to avoid proximity to the material used to clean the places with which the person had contact, such as bedding, for example.

On the lethality of viruses, virologist Rodrigo Rodrigues explains that monkeypox is more lethal than Sars-Cov-2 in a general comparison.

It is worth noting that in Africa, where monkeypox is endemic in some countries, there are two main strains of the virus that causes the disease, with the one responsible for the current outbreak being the least lethal.

the diseases

THE Covid-19 and monkeypox are totally different diseasesaccording to infectious disease specialist Raquel Stucchi, professor at the Faculty of Medical Sciences at Unicamp (State University of Campinas).

“Normally, Covid is a condition of the upper airways, which most often starts with fever, body pain, runny nose, cough, which can lead to shortness of breath. You may have gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea. The intensity and severity of these symptoms can all vary widely, but they are often more severe. [entre idosos] and people with comorbidities”, he highlights.

Already in monkeypox, the initial symptoms they are usually fever, malaise and the appearance of ganglia, such as bumps on the neck, under the arm or in the groin, and only then the blisters appear on the skin – which heal and disappear on their own after about a week.

According to the infectious disease specialist, having comorbidities such as diabetes and hypertension is not usually related to a greater severity of the disease. However, immunosuppressed people, transplanted and undergoing cancer treatment, as well as children and pregnant women, are part of the risk group for monkeypox.

“What can be more serious, and can lead to death, first is the very large number of lesions on the whole body, because this increases the risk of having a bacterial infection in the little wounds on the skin. Having many lesions can also mean that the person has a greater amount of virus circulating, which can cause pneumonia, possibly by the virus itself, or encephalitis, even an infection in the central nervous system”, explains Raquel.

Virologist Rodrigo Rodrigues points out that the risk of monkeypox posing a major problem, such as the beginning of a new pandemic, is much lower.

