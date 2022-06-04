Arthur Aguiar communicates worse diagnosis of serious illness: “Worseening”

In a startling outburst, Arthur Aguiar confirmed the worrying diagnosis and exposed the worst

Arthur Aguiar, BBB22 champion, made a hurried statement on Friday night (03) on his social media and gave the public worrying news. With a video accompanied by a textão, the artist gave the worst diagnosis and confirmed a cruel disease.

“It is very dangerous for her to burst because of her intestines. See this ball? She is the hernia”, says a medical professional while showing the actor’s body. Therefore, in the caption of the recording, Mayra Cardí’s partner detailed what he is experiencing.

“You may have noticed that I am absent from social media. It’s very painful to have to talk about it at this moment, I was VERY reluctant, but I believe that God’s plans are bigger than mine.”, he began.

“After the program, with the hectic routine and physical efforts, outside and inside the house, a health condition that I discovered before entering the BBB, an inguinal hernia, worsened.”, Arthur Aguiar also said, opening wide the disease that was hiding.

“To summarize: I already knew I had this condition and needed to operate, I chose to enter the program and operate later. When I left Big Brother my tour was scheduled and once again I postponed the surgery. I started rehearsing and, since then, it has been getting worse, progressively!”, confirmed the champion of the Globo reality show.

OUTCOME

“Unfortunately, with the rapid worsening he asked me to operate before the tour because a more serious complication can happen due to the movements and efforts involved in the whole process, and the situation will be infinitely greater. Respecting medical advice, I will have surgery to put this hernia in place with the help of a screen.”, said Arthur Aguiar.

“I am very sad about this, but at the moment I need to prioritize my health and be 100% well to deliver everything you deserve. I promise I will come back STRONGER AS NEVER! I love you”, concluded the singer, exposing the sad situation to the public.