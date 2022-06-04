Brazilian created his own version of Sonic Frontiers in Unreal Engine 5 and we talked to him!

Tech Demo was developed by Gotikozzy from the channel Detonando Gueek and features Lumen, Ray Tracing and DLSS

THE sega has published in the last few days several videos showing images of the gameplay of Sonic Frontiers and the mechanics that will be present in the game, generating repercussions from the gamer community and fans of the blue hedgehog. With the game’s news, the developer and content producer Gotikozzy (Ederson Dantas) from the channel Detonating Gueek published material with a tech demo of their own version of Sonic Frontiers using the Unreal Engine 5, free tool from Epic Games.

The demo was developed by him in a very short time as he started the project only after the announcement of the gameplay of Sonic Frontierswhich began to be released on May 31. Gotikozzy used material available on the development platform itself and added technologies such as Lumen, Ray Tracing and DLSSwhich provide better performance in the demo.

we spoke with the Gotikozzy and he stated that “the last two gameplays shown did not meet the expectations of the project itself” and added that “it seems that the innovation of Sonic Frontiers fails to try to innovate”.

The developer said that “The idea [da tech demo] came when my wife showed me the gameplay, on my channel for years we talked, researched, developed and tested development technologies, so the motivation came to show that we are no longer in a dark age of code”.

He also added a question to the big studios that are in debt in the quality of their games these days: “imagine where we could go with a structure of qualified professionals, in general my idea is not to compete with any studio, because certainly they will be much better, but to show that it is possible to do more and better”

Check out the tech demo provided by Gotikozzy on your channel Detonating Gueek.

In your personal profile at twitter, Gotikozzy (Ederson Dantas) was enthusiastic about his production: “Yesterday I went to play with Sonic at UE5 and ended up getting excited lol The Child there has Lumen, RT by Hardware and DLSS”

In the conversation we had with the Gotikozzy, he answered in detail your opinion about the gameplay of Sonic Frontiers and also told more about his production at Unreal Engine 5delving into the development of the project, check below in full what he told us.

What is your opinion about the Sonic Frontiers gameplay presented by Sega?

Gotikozzy: “I believe that the last two gameplays shown did not meet the expectations of the project itself, you see, a more open and expansive format of Sonic in a more real environment, in itself is a great change for the game, however the gameplay has difficulty in showing the purposes of the game and in my view it offers few elements within the map, in addition Sega does not seem to offer benefits of current graphics technology that could enhance the atmosphere of the game, after all what is the purpose of establishing a realistic environment, when if you ignore the technologies that offer this reality, perhaps keeping the environment in a cartoon designer like the character would have been a better decision. Ultimately, it seems that Sonic Frontiers’ innovation fails to try to innovate.”

What was your motivation for creating this Sonic demo in Unreal Engine 5?

Gotikozzy: “The idea came when my wife showed me the gameplay, on my channel for years we talked, researched, developed and tested development technologies, so the motivation came to show that we are no longer in a dark age of code, the Current technologies not only improve the player’s performance, but also benefit the developer, so an experienced, professional and structured team like Sega’s could really have gone further, my little demo is a gameplay, using only UE5 technologies even the 3D models used are low polygon count, imagine where we could go with a structure of qualified professionals, in general my idea is not to compete with any studio, because they will certainly be much better, but to show that it is possible to do more and better, and it doesn’t affect the cost, all demo elements are free assets.”







What is your prior knowledge to use Unreal Engine 5 and how difficult is it to develop on it?

Gotikozzy: “Well, when it comes to UE5 we are all interns, even the best professional of all is still learning to develop on the Engine, it was made available a little over a year ago in its preview mode and two months in the official version. My work on it, unity and cryengine is from research on implemented features, from these researches I implement and develop specific functions to explain in my videos, as I am a software engineer and in the last 3 years I have dedicated myself to graphic programming, this helps me a lot in understanding the Engine, but since I already make it clear that I’m not a graphic artist, for that I lack talent. The main difficulty of Unreal Engine 5 is around the developer’s hardware, despite it offering a scalable performance for the player, on the developer’s side all the weight was left, something that helps a lot in this regard is that Nvidia allows using DLSS in editor mode otherwise my RTX 2080 super wouldn’t be able to make this simple demo, from the point of development as difficulties revolve around the paradigm shift many things from Unreal Engine 4 are obsolete in 5 and understanding how the new one works increases the learning curve, besides that not everything is flowers even with the final version there are bugs that get in the way, I’ve had problems with inserting videos in Direct X12 and switching to Vulcan my life became a nightmare, the DLSS itself with each Engine update is necessary to update too, or wait for Nvidia to make it available, in short as all new software small and annoying details happen all the time in the UE5.”

What are your expectations for the games being developed on Unreal Engine 5?

Gotikozzy: “I really believe that from the player’s point of view there is an excitement / mistrust, but truly having access and developing punctually on the Engine I see that it is a true revolution in development and games, UE5 is not just a new high definition graphics pipeline, it is an exponential change in the development paradigm, a person like me who is not a 3D modeler can reach impressive levels like MetaHuman Creator and a Webcam, doing Motion Capture or creating ultra realistic global lighting with just parameter adjustments and if that wasn’t enough it is possible to use the new Control Ring animations mode for very detailed movements. Generally speaking the only dependency you need to create a game is external modeling software, UE5 with an imported 3D model is fully autonomous. It makes us wonder how much smaller studios are approaching AAA studios and how much further and faster AAA studios can go, in general, using and understanding UE5 I can say that it is today’s tool with greater and better public access to game development. Now it’s up to the studios, it’s important to understand that UE5 as good as it is is just a tool, nothing replaces human creativity.

Currently the channel Detonating Gueek has been following the news in game development tools, such as unity, cryEngine and the own Unreal Enginein one of his broadcasts on his channel at the end of last year, Gotikozzy showed live the operation of the Meta Human Creatortool for Unreal Engine which allows the creation of human characters with ease and a wide variety of options.

What did you think of the tech demo with the vision of Gotikozzy for a version of Sonic Frontiers developed using the Unreal Engine 5? Did you like to know more about the developer’s work? Share in the comments with your opinion!

