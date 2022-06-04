Can hair loss be diet related?

If we take this into account, it is obvious that proper nutrition is essential to prevent hair loss, as, like nails or skin, hair is constantly renewed and this makes it vulnerable to damage. as detailed by Capilar Hospital specialists.

The hair follicle, like any other cell in the body, needs the nutrients that we supply through food, as tissue maintenance and recovery depend on them. Therefore, an incorrect diet impairs the quality of the hair, causing the hair to lose its naturalness, shine and elasticity, in addition to negatively influencing the growth phases.

A hair that loses quality

It is important to clarify, therefore, that nutritional deficiencies can affect both the structure of the hair itself, as well as its thickness, shine and growth. We can, therefore, observe a loss in its quality and density, which ends up getting thinner, curlier and even affects its life cycle. A simple example: the decrease in certain elements of our diet, such as biotin or zinc, favors the appearance of chronic telogen effluvium, while the decrease in protein intake or sudden weight loss causes an acute telogen effluvium, in which there is a change in the hair growth cycle that leads to sudden, although reversible, hair loss.

The specific case of hypercaloric diets

Specialists detail that special care must be taken with hypercaloric regimens, which produce metabolic changes that lead to the appearance of androgenetic alopecia. Hypercaloric diets that have excess fats, sugars or ultra-processed foods produce a miniaturization of the hair follicle and are the most harmful to the hair. Any diet low in amino acids, proteins or essential micronutrients can have negative effects on our hair, so it is recommended to follow a varied and balanced diet, based on mediterranean diet to prevent the health of our hair from suffering.



Iron, a key nutrient

One of the fundamental minerals is iron, which is one of the fundamental pillars of our diet and has a lot to do with the health of our hair. The reason is that it is a mineral associated with the production of hemoglobin which, through the blood, transports oxygen to the hair follicle, which can strengthen the health of the hair from the root. This implies that the lack of it in the body can lead to onset of anemiadirectly affecting red blood cells, which are responsible for providing nutrients to our cells.

This situation leads to a type of effluvium known as sideropenic or ironopenic alopecia, caused by a decrease in circulating iron in the blood, which produces an intense transition from the anagen to the telogen phase, as well as a decrease in the amount of iron stored in the cells, which causes that the iron found in the growing hair follicles goes to meet the needs of other organs.

And along with iron, there are other essential nutrients, such as vitamins and other minerals, which also play a fundamental role in the normal hair cycle, fundamentally with regard to the renewal of follicular bulb cells, so that, the deficiency of these elements in the diet will alter the synthesis of the hair, promoting its fragility and consequently generating its subsequent fall.

What foods should be included in the diet?

“To prevent alopecia as much as possible, it is advisable to eat foods that contain vitamin C, increasing the consumption of fruits and vegetables rich in this vitamin, such as oranges, lemons, kiwi, grapes, strawberries. , peppers or broccoli, in addition to including foods rich in vitamin D, present in cereals, milk or salmon, or vitamin B6, which will also help to combat this fall “, details the specialist from Capilar Hospital.

For all these reasons, it is important to have a healthy diet, with a correct balance between proteins and minerals, fats and carbohydrates. Special mention must be made of the foods that contain iron, calcium, or magnesium , which will be enough to supply the hair follicle with the nutrients it needs. It is important to consume foods such as fish, shellfish, vegetables, legumes, nuts, fruits or meats in a balanced way, in addition to avoiding the consumption of foods such as fried foods and sweets, sugary drinks or drinks with a high alcohol content . All of this will be a key factor in achieving good hair health.

What if I follow a vegan or vegetarian diet?

There are people who follow a vegan or vegetarian diet , in which case what should they take into account? Experts recommend balancing the consumption of healthy proteins and influencing the consumption of certain foods rich in vitamin B12, one of the most essential components for the body that should not be dispensed with, as it can cause changes in the person such as anemia or neurological disorders Cereals such as muesli or granola, vegetable milk enriched with B12, products made with soy or brewer’s yeast, will be indicated in these cases

