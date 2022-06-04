Cell Phones Will ‘Kill’ Professional Cameras in Two Years, Says Sony | Cell

Cell phone cameras have evolved rapidly and will be able to replace professional equipment within a short time. According to Sony Semiconductor Solutions President and CEO Terushi Shimizu, smartphones will wipe out interchangeable lens (ILC) machines by 2024. Such devices include mirrorless and older DSLRs. According to the website TechRadarthe executive would have made such a statement in an official document obtained by the Japanese press.

Sony believes that cell phone photographic records will reach the same level as professional cameras within two years. It is worth noting that Sony’s DSLR machines are a reference in the market, but the Japanese manufacturer is anticipating the future scenario. The company is also one of leading smartphone sensor suppliersequipping devices from brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Asus and Realme.

🔎 Loan with cell phone as guarantee even provides for the blocking of the device

2 of 3 Galaxy S22 Ultra uses Sony sensors — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Galaxy S22 Ultra uses Sony sensors — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

📝 What is the best cheap phone with a good camera? Join the conversation on the TechTudo Forum

In the report, Sony points out some factors for the transition, including “quantum saturation” and improvements in “artificial intelligence processing”. The Japanese company also expects sensors in high-end phones double in size until 2024.

In the coming years, according to information on the website Phone ArenaSony will develop the new IMX866 sensor, which represents the next generation of this technology for smartphone cameras. The component should come with a number of improvements over its predecessor. Higher quality is expected in relation to the size of the pixels, which will be larger in the new model, managing to collect more light and improve image quality.

3 of 3 Sony promises in the coming years a new generation of image sensors — Photo: Disclosure / Sony Sony promises in the coming years a new generation of image sensors — Photo: Disclosure / Sony

The larger pixels will allow phone manufacturers to apply multi-frame processing that “realizes a new imaging experience”, including Enhanced Super HDR modes and a type of zoom using algorithms and artificial intelligence.

In addition, the company executive promises similar advances are also coming for the video. There will be higher read speeds on high-end sensors that support 8K recording as well as multi-frame processing (including video HDR). he expects a greater adoption of artificial intelligence. You can expect advanced computer video techniques such as Apple’s Cinematic Mode.

with information from Phone Arena and Tech Radar

Check out in the video below how to edit photos on PC without downloading anything