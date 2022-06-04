Check out 10 tips to delay cell phone battery ‘aging’ – 03/06/2022

Cell phone batteries have evolved in recent years, but many phones still let people down, especially if they are older. The fact is that the drums lithium battery used in electronics was a major breakthrough in the industry, but it has limitations.

Researchers are still trying to find ways to make smartphones more energy efficient. But in the meantime, you can follow simple strategies to slow down the ‘aging’ of batteries.

1. Use original chargers

It is important to only use the original charger supplied by the manufacturer, tailored to each device. Avoid using chargers from other devices, even if they are adaptable.

2. Do not use tablet chargers on smartphones

Tablet chargers typically provide 2 amps of current, while smartphone chargers typically supply around 1.8 amps. Despite accelerating the charging process, [a corrente de 2 amperes] can damage the cell phone battery.

3. Never let the battery run down completely.

Do not wait for the battery to run out before charging it. Depending on the model, manufacturers recommend that the phone does not reach low battery levels. Some devices even turn off by themselves before the level reaches the reserve, precisely to preserve the battery. The recommendation is that the recharge is done when it reaches 20% of capacity.

4. Always keep a portable charger handy

To prevent the device’s battery from completely discharging, always keep portable chargers at hand. USB cables and car chargers also help the battery of those who frequently use their smartphone’s GPS.

5. Disable automatic notifications

Disabling all automatic notifications saves energy as there is no scanning for new notifications and the device screen will not light up.

6. Escape from animations

It is very common for cell phones to have an animated wallpaper. This type of function keeps the smartphone more active and, consequently, consumes more battery.

7. Lower the screen brightness

The more brightness, the more battery drain. Whenever possible, opt for automatic brightness, which adjusts according to real needs. If the device does not have this option, always try to use less light.

8. Beware of activating Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS

Turn off Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS functions when not in use. Apps that use GPS are the ones that consume the most battery, so it’s worth closing them right after use. And if you’re low on battery, disable data connections.

9. Use airplane mode in places with no signal

Cell phones consume a lot of battery when seeking coverage. In a place with no signal, reduce consumption with the option “airplane mode” or “offline” (you continue using your cell phone, but you will not be able to make calls).

10. Avoid hot places

Avoid very hot or cold places: heat is a villain for batteries, causing them to discharge quickly, and the cold tends to damage the component. That is, it is not to be tanning with the cell phone in hand.