Curitiba expands flu vaccine for all age groups; see recalled dates and groups | Paraná

From Monday (6), Curitiba will serve all age groups in the National Vaccination Campaign against influenza and, in the case of children, against measles. The announcement was made this Friday (3), the same day the campaign was extended until June 24.

According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS), in Monday will be able to look for vaccination sites people aged 30 to 39 years.

From Wednesday (8)the influenza virus vaccine will be offered to people between 20 and 29 years old.

Until this Friday (3), Curitiba applied 558,500 doses of the flu vaccine, both in people from the priority groups of the campaign and in the general population.

In addition to the last two groups called, there is a continuous recap for other audiences previously called for vaccination.

The audiences already invited are:

General population between 5 and 19 years old or over 40 years old

priority groups

truck drivers; people with permanent disabilities; teachers and teaching workers; chronically ill; health workers; pregnant and postpartum women; public transport drivers and collectors; workers in the security and rescue forces and the armed forces. Priority groups that can receive simultaneous vaccination

Children aged 6 months and 5 years incomplete (4 years, 11 months and 29 days)

Seniors aged 60 years and over

Influenza vaccination is carried out in 107 health units, from 8 am to 5 pm, from Monday to Friday. Addresses can be found at Immunize Now website.

For vaccination, it is necessary to present a photo ID and CPF. SMS recommends that people seek, preferably, the Health Unit where they are registered.

Check out SMS guidelines for all audiences before looking for doses:

People who have had respiratory diseases, including Covid-19, must wait for the complete restoration of health to take the flu dose;

Children aged 5 to 11 years should wait a 15-day interval between the dose of the anti-covid vaccine and the flu shot;

People over 12 years of age can receive both the flu and Covid vaccine dose at the same time, as long as the interval period between doses of anti-covid immunizer has already been completed.

Children from 6 months to 11 years old can be taken to any unit, except Ouvidor Pardinho;

People aged 18 or over can look for any unit, except the Mãe Curitibana Health Unit;