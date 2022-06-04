Curitiba invites all ages to receive flu vaccine

Curitiba completes, next week, the call for all age groups of the general population to receive the flu vaccine. From Monday (6/6), people between the ages of 30 and 39 can look for Health Units. From Wednesday (8/6), the vaccine against the influenza virus (flu) will also be offered to people between 20 and 29 years old.

Photo: Daniel Castellano / SMCS

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) reinforces that, in addition to these two groups, people of other age groups who have already been summoned and who have not yet been vaccinated can also seek the Health Units: the objective is to increase vaccination coverage against influenza in this period of the year in which the virus circulates with greater intensity.

“We are approaching winter, a period when the flu has greater circulation, and the vaccine is the most powerful tool for preventing severe cases of the disease. It is necessary for people to put their health first and immunize themselves, protecting themselves from the risk of hospitalization and even deaths”, highlights the municipal secretary of Health, Beatriz Battistella.

Influenza vaccination is carried out in 107 health units, from 8 am to 5 pm, from Monday to Friday. The addresses can be checked on the Imuniza Já Curitiba website.

Photo ID and CPF must be presented. SMS recommends that people seek, preferably, the Health Unit where they are registered. It is recommended to wear a mask inside the health units.

Immunization in Curitiba is part of the Ministry of Health’s National Influenza and Measles Vaccination Campaign.

continuous recap

SMS emphasizes that it promotes continuous recap for groups already summoned, which should seek, as soon as possible, a health unit to receive their dose and protect themselves from the flu.

The audiences already invited are:

– Population in general between 5 and 19 years old or over 40 years old;

– Priority groups: truck drivers; people with permanent disabilities; teachers and teaching workers; chronically ill; health workers; pregnant and postpartum women (mothers who had children within 45 days); public transport drivers and collectors; workers in the security and rescue forces and in the armed forces (federal, military, civil and highway police officers; military and civil firefighters and municipal guards).

– Priority groups that can receive simultaneous vaccination:

– Children aged 6 months and 5 years (4 years, 11 months and 29 days): in addition to the flu vaccine, they receive the VTV vaccine, which protects against measles, rubella and mumps;

– Seniors aged 60 and over: in addition to the flu vaccine, they can also receive the 4th dose (2nd booster) of the covid-19 vaccine;

Campaign extension

Initially scheduled to end this Friday (3/6), the National Campaign Against Influenza and Measles was extended by the Ministry of Health until June 24. Thus, the flu vaccine and VTV (for children) are still offered in the Health Units.

With this extension, as of Monday (6/6), Health professionals who have not yet received the vaccine must look for the immunizer at a Health Unit, no longer at the headquarters of Coren-PR, presenting documents that prove the professional performance.

Curitiba started the National Vaccination Campaign at the end of April and, after completing the call for the priority groups defined for the campaign, it started the call for the general population.

Vaccination coverage

Until this Friday (3/6), Curitiba applied 558,500 doses of the flu vaccine, both in people from the priority groups of the campaign and in the general population. Among the priority groups, 55% of the elderly aged 60 years and over were vaccinated and, among 24.4% of children aged 6 years and 5 years incomplete, were immunized.

The SMS reminds us that these groups are a priority precisely because they are immunobiologically more vulnerable populations to develop severe cases of the disease, such as hospitalizations and death, and it is essential that they are vaccinated, to ensure protection in the period when the virus circulates with more intensity: the winter months.

additional care

In addition to immunization, it is essential that everyone follows with health care, such as keeping the environments airy and sanitizing their hands with water and soap or gel alcohol. In case of coughing and sneezing, protect your face with the support of your elbow and not your hands.

The use of mask is recommended indoors or in open environments with agglomeration of people.

Influenza vaccination schedule

Monday to Friday, 8 am to 5 pm

from 6/6 (Monday): Vaccination of people between 30 and 39 years old and recaps*;

(Monday): Vaccination of and recaps*; from 8/6 (Wednesday): vaccination of people between 20 and 29 years old and recaps;

* recaps: People from priority groups and the general population who have not yet been vaccinated should seek the vaccine: people from 5 to 19 years old and over 40 years old; truck drivers; people with permanent disabilities; seniors aged 60 years and over; children aged 6 months and 5 years incomplete (4 years, 11 months and 29 days); teachers and teaching workers; chronically ill; health workers; pregnant and postpartum women (mothers who had children within 45 days); public transport drivers and collectors; workers in the security and rescue forces and in the armed forces (federal, military, civil and highway police officers; military and civil firefighters and municipal guards).

Vaccination Sites

The flu vaccine is offered in 107 Health Units, from 8 am to 5 pm. Check the nearest location on the Imuniza Já Curitiba website.

Heads up