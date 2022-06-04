Drinking coffee can reduce risk of death, study finds – 03/06/2022

Some people can’t start their day without a good cup of coffee. If you are part of this team, know that the risk of an early death may be lower than among those who do not drink coffee.

An observational study showed that drinking coffee, with or without sugar, reduced the risk of death by up to 30% during the seven years of analysis. The research was published in the journal The Annals of internal Medicine on the 31st of May.

How the study was done

The researchers analyzed coffee consumption data from 170,000 people aged 37 to 73. The information was from the UK Biobank, a large British population health database. In the analyzed period, 3,177 deaths were recorded.

The researchers took into account factors such as gender, ethnicity, education level, cigarette use, weight, height and diet, and found that those who drank coffee without sugar had an even lower risk of dying.

Those who drank more than two cups lived longer

The biggest reduction (29%) was among those who drank 2.5 to 4.5 cups a day. Among those who sweeten coffee, the risk of death was lower among those who drank 1.5 to 3.5 cups a day. The survey was unable to reach conclusions about consumers of coffee with sweetener.

But caution is needed. As it is an observational study, the data are not conclusive, that is, it cannot be proved that coffee reduces the risk of dying, since there are other factors involved, such as a healthy lifestyle, diet and physical activity routine. .

There is consensus among experts that the maximum recommended amount of coffee per day is 400 mg of caffeine, equivalent to three or four average cups of brewed coffee. Consuming in this amount, you potentiate the positive effects of coffee.

High doses of the drink can induce negative effects such as tachycardia, palpitations, insomnia, gastritis, anxiety, gastroesophageal reflux, tremors, headaches and nausea.