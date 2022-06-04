EU sets date to decide entry standardization for cell phones

European Union (EU) lawmakers will meet on June 7, next Tuesday, to set the standardization of smartphone input. Countries must define the new rules. The information was released this Friday (03) by the Reuters. When the deal is finalized, the main affected should be Apple, which has criticized the EU proposals.

For almost a decade, lawmakers in Europe have been debating about the unification of the format of the charger plug of cell phones. Currently, while most models use the USB-C standard, Apple is betting on the proprietary Lightning format.

In addition to the entries, the EU also intends to put wireless charging systems into law. And mobile devices won’t be the only electronics affected, as notebooks are expected to join the unification. In this case of computers, Samsung and Huawei are among the companies most affected.

According to ReutersApple did not take a position on the matter, however, before, Apple had already publicly said that the standardization of plugs can hinder innovation and that forcing users to switch chargers will generate a lot of junk mail.