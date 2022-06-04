Final Fantasy XVI showcases jaw-dropping landscapes in new images

Final Fantasy XVI released a stunning new trailer this week during State of Play. The game showcased the key mechanics of its gameplay and story: the ability of some characters to become summons, in their gigantic forms. And, now, we have new screenshots highlighting some of the places where this monstrous beef will take place.

One of the Mothercrystal MountainsSource: Square Enix (via Game Informer)

It is an interesting collection of images, which tries to highlight the variety of scenarios present in the game. if Final Fantasy XVI Following the size and ambition of its predecessors, we can say that this is just a small sample, but mountainous regions, forests, swamps and ancient buildings already appear.

Swampy environment in ValistheaSource: Square Enix (via GI)

Another image of the swampy regionsSource: Square Enix (via GI)

Screenshots also explore the variety of buildsSource: Square Enix (via GI)

Particular attention is drawn to the image in which we see a mountain of crystal. According to the game’s description on the official website, these mountains are called Mothercrystals, and they are scattered throughout the land of Valisthea, where Final Fantasy XVI takes place. This image is interesting because it’s an almost direct in-game recreation of another previously released concept art, so you can compare:

Conceptual image of a Mothercrystal and the regionSource: Square Enix

Final Fantasy XVI does not yet have a specific release date. The game has only been confirmed for “summer 2023”, that is, around the middle of next year. And possibly we won’t have to worry about delays, because Naoki Yoshida, the game’s producer, assured that the title is already in its final stages of development.

Player will explore ruins beyond the open environmentsSource: Square Enix (via GI)

Image shows a defeated enemy next to the protagonistSource: Game Informer (via GI)