Find out what it is for and how to use the medicinal herb

Ginseng is a medicinal herb of subtropical origin, cultivated especially in Asian countries such as China, Japan, South Korea and the Asian part of Russia. From the Araliceae family, it has several subtypes: Korean or Asian ginseng (panax ginseng), the Siberian (Eleutherococcus senticosus) and the American (panax quinquefolius) are the main ones.

It has been used for millennia in Chinese medicine and mainly integrates the treatment of some inflammatory diseases, as it contains ginsenosides (or ginseng saponins), which are active compounds, in addition to being used to guarantee energy, restore the body’s balance and reduce the stress.

Find out more about the plant below:

What is ginseng for and what are the main benefits?

Ginseng is used for:

Prevention and treatment of mood disorders such as depression, as well as neurological damage related to diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Huntington’s;

Antioxidant power, which results in the ability to attenuate the effects of free radicals on cells;

Ability to increase resistance to physical, chemical and biological stress, as well as improve overall vitality. Therefore, it is a herbal medicine indicated for complaints of tiredness and discouragement;

Immunomodulatory property, which increases the body’s defense cells, such as macrophages and leukocytes;

Decreased blood glucose levels and increased levels of high-density lipoproteins, the good cholesterol ( HDL );

); anti-inflammatory effects, anticancer and antitumor attenuating the generation of inflammatory substances and the proliferation of tumor cells;

and attenuating the generation of inflammatory substances and the proliferation of tumor cells; Improved sexual performance with ginsenosides that act on the nervous system, modulating the neurotransmitter system monoamine and hypothalamic-pituitary axis, and improved blood circulation;

that act on the nervous system, modulating the neurotransmitter system and hypothalamic-pituitary axis, and improved blood circulation; Treatment of chemotherapy-induced side effects such as nephrotoxicity, hepatotoxicity, cardiotoxicity and immunotoxicity ;

and ; Vasodilating property, helps regulate blood pressure;

Decreased stress and anxiety (American ginseng);

Improves conditions associated with diabetes.

Where to find ginseng?

The plant grows best in zones with temperature fluctuations and less direct exposure to the sun, such as in the rainforests of South America, Asia and North America. For commercialization, it is available in different forms, such as fresh and dried roots, extracts, solutions, capsules, tablets, cosmetics, drinks and infusions, and can be easily found on the internet, in pharmacies and emporiums. Some products combine ginseng with other herbal medicines and vitamins.

Does it make a difference to use ginseng in capsule or in natura?

The experts consulted by Live well highlight the need to identify the origin of ginseng, whether for consumption in capsules or in natura. It is common for the plant to be marketed with mixtures of extracts from other herbs, which influence in prices and therapeutic effects.

When in a capsule, the active ingredient in ginseng is better disposed in the organism, that is, it is more bioavailable. However, it is possible to use the standard dry extract of panax ginseng in higher concentrations than the natural version; or more often in the form of tea, herb in natura dehydrated and powdered to guarantee the same results.

It is important to remember that the scientific community recommends the use of extracts standards of the various species of ginseng, for the purposes of quality control and greater rigor in the determinations of efficacy, therapeutic effects and possible toxicity.

Are there any contraindications for using ginseng?

Contraindications to the use of panax ginseng include previous high blood pressure, asthma and acute infections, nosebleeds, and excessive menstruation. These effects seem to occur mostly with high dosages or prolonged use.

Another recommendation is to avoid use by children under 12 years of age and pregnant or lactating women, until more rigorous studies prove the safety of consumption in these groups. Ginseng can also interact with psychiatric drugs, so it is not recommended for people using antidepressants, estrogen, anticoagulants, corticosteroids, oral hypoglycemics, insulin, or caffeine.

It is necessary to have the follow-up of a professional, who must be aware of adverse symptoms and drug interactions associated with herbal medicines, to assess with the patient what may impair the absorption and effects of the medication.

Can ginseng cause side effects?

High doses of ginseng (more than 2.5 g per day) tend to cause unwanted symptoms, such as insomnia, nervousness, as well as cardiovascular changes, such as tachycardia and hypertension.

Headaches, gastrointestinal changes, reduced ability to concentrate and blood glucose levels, allergic reactions, breast tenderness and menstrual irregularities can also happen. Therefore, the guideline is to seek a specialist who will indicate how and for how long ginseng will be used.

recipes with ginseng

It is possible to add a tablespoon of ginseng powder to smoothiesrice juices, soups etc., as well as using the herb in natura to make teas (2.5 g in 100 ml of water up to 4 times a day).

However, the active ingredient has greater availability when used orally, in capsules, as it achieves higher concentration.

Sources

Larissa de Brito MedeirosPhD in Nutrition Sciences from UFPB (Federal University of Paraíba) and professor of the nutrition course at Unipê (Centro Universitário de João Pessoa – PB); Natalia Barrosnutritionist specializing in women’s health, Master of Science from Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo) and improvement in human nutrition and metabolism from Stanford University/USA; Nemesis Monteironutritionist at Nutrindo Idealis, graduated from UERJ (State University of Rio de Janeiro) and postgraduate in orthomolecular clinical nutrition, biofunctional and phytoretapy (Redentor College).