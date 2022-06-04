Forgot the charger? See how to save Android phone battery

You certainly know this scene: that tense moment when you know your cell phone battery is going to run out, but you forgot to take the charger. And now?

Tilt separated tips to help survive with little energy until you can recharge an Android device.

Activate battery saving mode

The Android system itself contains a feature to save energy. It slows down the system and closes background applications.

On the mobile screen, swipe from top to bottom; In the quick settings, tap on “Battery Saver”.

Reduce screen brightness

Brightness at a high level is one of the main energy drains. It’s easy and fast to decrease.

On your mobile screen, swipe from top to bottom; In quick settings, reduce brightness on controller. The further to the left, the lower the screen light.

Turn off the GPS

If you don’t need to use a browser to get somewhere, turn off device location. It is used by some apps without you realizing it.

On your mobile screen, swipe from top to bottom; If the GPS icon is in the quick settings, disable it; If not, click the gear in the lower right corner, find the “Location” option and disable the “Use location” button.

Turn off Bluetooth

Anything that can be turned off will help save battery life. Bluetooth, despite the low power consumption, also contributes.

On your mobile screen, swipe from top to bottom; Click on the Bluetooth icon to turn it off.

deactivate the assistant

The Google Assistant can be a sweetheart – but not when you’re needing less active functionality and more power. She will understand this “block”.

Open the Chrome browser In the upper right corner of the screen, tap on the three dots, proceed to “Settings” and then to “Google Services;

3. Tap “Google Assistant in Chrome” and disable “Proactive Help”.

Quit background apps

While your phone is being used for a function, other apps run in the background. It is possible to manually prevent this unwanted work.

Go to your Android’s “Settings” and tap “Apps & Notifications”; Under “App info”, choose an app and click “Disable”.

remove widgets

Widgets are practical and cute. But, in times of rationing, drastic measures must be taken: eliminate without mercy.

Tap the widget on your mobile screen and drag it up to “Remove”.

Stop automatic updates

Apps you’ve downloaded are automatically updated by default over Wi-Fi or mobile data connections. Disabling this order also helps to save some energy.

Go to the Play Store app and proceed to your profile icon, on the upper right side; Select “Settings” and “Network Preference”; In the option “Update apps automatically”, choose “Don’t update apps automatically”; Tap “Done”.

On iPhone, you can reduce battery consumption directly from the control center. Among the strategies, there is the “Low Power Mode”, disabling iCloud, Siri, AirDrop and location, notification updates, background updates and Bluetooth.