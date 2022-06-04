Fortaleza has 80 times more cases than in the same period of 2021

From January to the last week of May, Fortaleza registered 3,540 cases of chikungunya. The number is 80 times greater than that recorded in the first five months of 2021, when 44 people from Fortaleza contracted the disease transmitted by the virus. Aedes aegypti. The data are from the epidemiological bulletin for surveillance of arboviruses in the Capital.

The report also points out that 10 neighborhoods concentrate 61.8% of the reactive samples for chikungunya antibodies (IgM). They are: Mayor José Walter (139 cases), Jardim das Oliveiras (146), Cidade Gestores (104), Engineer Luciano Cavalcante (63), Mondubim (58), Parque Manibura (54), Sapiranga Coité (53), Jangurussu ( 42), Barroso (38) and Conjunto Palmeiras (32). In all, 91 neighborhoods have positive samples and 30 neighborhoods remain silent for this arbovirus.

In the first weeks of 2022, eight suspected deaths from chikungunya were registered; of these, two have already been investigated and one of them was discarded due to lack of evidence. The other was the first confirmed death from the disease this year, on May 24. The other six cases are still under investigation. The year 2021 did not record any death due to chikungunya in the Capital.

“We spent two years without our field work; the properties did not receive visits from agents of endemic disease. These visits were either on the side of the house or were limited to an orientation approach on how to identify outbreaks and eliminate breeding Aedes aegypti“, analyzes Nélio Morais, coordinator of Health Surveillance in Fortaleza, indicating the possibility of underreporting of outbreaks of mosquito infestation.

Morais also considers that the isolation of the population in the face of the peaks of the waves of Covid-19 culminated in the most critical months for the transmission of arboviruses. “The restriction of agglomerations may have contained the advance of cases”, she explains. “Another scenario is the underreporting of diseases, because patients were afraid to go to health facilities and mild cases were not reported. This happened not only with arboviruses, but with several diseases”, he adds.

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) also warns about the test positivity for chikungunya. The partial positivity of 2022 (54.6%) is higher than the values ​​recorded in the period 2018-2021 (which varied between 7.4% and 14.5%) and more than twice the average positivity in the period (which was of 20.6%). This year’s positivity is close to that recorded in the same period in 2016 (55%) and may exceed it since 855 samples from 2022 are still awaiting analysis by the Central Laboratory of Public Health of Ceará (Lacen).

Other arboviruses

Dengue cases in Fortaleza this year also draw attention: there are already 3,630 cases registered until May 27. In the same period of 2021, there were 2,231 confirmations. “It’s a relatively identical scenario to last year, but in 2021 we had an advance in cases in June and we reached a level of 14 thousand cases in the total of the year”, says Morais.

Of all the positive tests for the identification of dengue, 44.6% (204) of the samples are from residents of the Regional Health Department VI, with emphasis on the neighborhoods of Cidade dos Trabalhadores, Jardim das Oliveiras, Jangurussu, Parque Manibura, Sapiranga Coité and Messejana

“Dengue is a seasonal disease. In the Northeast, it starts in March and the months of April, May and June are usually the most critical. We are not yet free from the risk because cases begin to decline only from July. Our scenario is very careful”, warns the Health Surveillance coordinator. He also says that the rainy season of greater intensity is not necessarily directly related to the increase in cases: the mosquito needs humidity and heat to develop, at the same time heavy rains can “wash” the surfaces and destroy breeding sites.

In relation to zika, another arbovirus transmitted by the Aedes aegypti, only one case was confirmed this year. In all, 58 suspects were discarded and 26 cases are still under investigation.

Nélio Morais also highlights that the City Hall carries out actions against arboviruses based on the intersectoriality between secretariats and municipal bodies. “Schools have played a leading role; among the actions, students receive a booklet, guidelines and even a magnifying glass and go home to guide their parents and investigate mosquito outbreaks”, he quotes. According to him, the Municipal Department of Conservation and Public Services (SCSP) and the Inspection Agency of Fortaleza (Agefis) are relevant partners in the removal of breeding sites and in the inspection of shops.

