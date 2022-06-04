Galaxy A03: basic cell phone performs well and takes risks even in games | Analysis / Review

The Galaxy A03 is yet another member of Samsung’s recent entry-level cell phone lineup. It arrived in Brazil two months ago, costing R$ 1,299, but currently it can be found in offers around R$ 800, which makes its cost-benefit interesting. In our analysis, we check out what’s good and bad about it.
The design is different from the rest of the line, at least on the rear. The front is identical to the others, as are the measurements. The Galaxy A03 has a texture that helps with the footprint and can be found in the national market in black, blue and red. The disappointing part is the absence of a biometric reader.
The screen has not evolved and remains the same size, resolution, refresh rate and brightness level as its predecessor. The sound follows mono and has good power, despite distorting when at maximum. The highs stand out above the other frequencies, while the mids are almost non-existent.
The performance is on account of the Unisoc T606 that gave a big boost in performance compared to the lagged MT6739 of the Galaxy A02. Now with more RAM, we also have a better multitasking experience, higher benchmark scores and better gaming fluidity.
The battery hasn’t grown, but it ends up lasting longer with the latest hardware. The Galaxy A03 performs well and delivers a full day’s autonomy with ease. The charger that comes in the box is still simple and does not have accelerated charging, taking more than 3 hours to fully fill the battery.
The main camera has evolved to a 48 MP sensor, while the rest are the same as before. Don’t expect too much from the A03’s photographic performance; he only does the basics well. Night photos are tricky, but there’s a night mode that helps a little. The camcorder is a weak point, especially for shooting in dark places. It lacks stabilization and the focus is not the fastest.
Is it worth buying the Galaxy A03? You will hardly find a better option for less. To know all the details, just check out the full analysis at the link below.
