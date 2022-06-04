Galaxy A03: basic cell phone performs well and takes risks even in games | Analysis / Review

The Galaxy A03 is yet another member of Samsung’s recent entry-level cell phone lineup. It arrived in Brazil two months ago, costing R$ 1,299, but currently it can be found in offers around R$ 800, which makes its cost-benefit interesting. In our analysis, we check out what’s good and bad about it.

The design is different from the rest of the line, at least on the rear. The front is identical to the others, as are the measurements. The Galaxy A03 has a texture that helps with the footprint and can be found in the national market in black, blue and red. The disappointing part is the absence of a biometric reader.

The screen has not evolved and remains the same size, resolution, refresh rate and brightness level as its predecessor. The sound follows mono and has good power, despite distorting when at maximum. The highs stand out above the other frequencies, while the mids are almost non-existent.