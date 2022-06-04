GameSpot Investigation Reveals Problematic Backstory for Abandoned’s Blue Box

GameSpot released a story that brings an investigation into Abandoned’s Blue Box Game Studios.
The article is long and contains a lot of information. However, much of the beginning is information that we already know. What’s new are the following points:
- There is an exclusive chat group run by Hasan Kahraman himself. He hand-selects the people who participate in this chat and sends an NDA (document that you sign confirming that you will not disclose what is said);
- Kahraman often argues with this group, revealing what is being done. There are times when he “bursts with rage” and then later apologizes, saying he’s been very stressed;
- The case of the audio on the site, which Kahraman says was a hack, came from this group. He hosted it on the website to show the chosen ones and it ended up leaking from there. Not to say the group existed, he made up the hacking story;
- The cryptic audio, which is now available on YouTube, was mistranslated into Japanese, as if done using a program like Google Translate. Sources felt that the use of Japanese was another way Kahraman chose to lean on Kojima’s theories, even as he simultaneously refuted them. The audio has ties to the “Zero Cell” plot that Kahraman was creating at the time, which sources say sounded like a cheap copy of Metal Gear Solid;
- For the group, Kahraman curses all potential partners of “scammers”. Be they co-developers or even Geoff Keighley with his Summer Game Fest or GamesRadar with Future Games Show;
- Kahraman sought to form a working and romantic relationship with a member of the group and promised to pay him for work done on artwork related to the game’s PlayStation trophies after the studio began receiving revenue for the release. He said in March 2022 that he planned to visit the potential business and romantic partner in person two months later, when he would be “free”, which the person considered Kahraman hoped to finish the game’s prologue by then. One of several splits in the group chat has also separated the pair socially and professionally, and according to sources, they haven’t spoken since;
- In another situation, Kahraman asked a member of the group to act as her shipping partner, storing some of the eventual physical copies of the game in the US to avoid Kahraman having to find a storage facility traveling from the Netherlands to the US. He offered to pay the fan $1,500 for this, which he said would cover the expenses with some leftover “profit” money, and set them up with a Blue Box Game Studios email address so he could correspond with Sony. He admitted that final details, including payment, had yet to be determined. A few days after sending the fan a Sony Interactive Entertainment form to fill out, which included his own home address, Kahraman rescinded the strange agreement;
- Strangely, the youngest person in the group was only 12 years old and was described by other members as loud and rude. On one occasion, while the group was chatting at a PlayStation voice party, this young fan told another group member to kill himself, while Kahraman remained quiet by his side. Other members comforted the person privately and expressed disappointment that Kahraman had not done anything about it;
- Since last fall, the group has gone through several iterations, but they’ve maintained one common thread: it’s been “toxic.” What started out as a place for eager fans to socialize with the developer of a game that was in the spotlight has become more like a pledge of loyalty and secrecy to someone who behaves in questionable ways. Sources say members felt they should support the game and praise Kahraman between rounds of Rainbow Six Siege with him – a game he often invited some of them to play late into the night – or they could leave;
- Kahraman would share something, the group would not be impressed and possibly even leak it to several outsiders, when Kahraman would say that she was just testing her loyalty and that the materials are not of abandoned, at the end. This started happening more after the Zero Cell audio leak, at which point Kahraman became more suspicious of the group’s members;
- Kahraman used to tell the group that he was actively working on abandoned, but as time went on, he couldn’t show much of anything that seemed genuine or convincing, often even missing self-imposed deadlines. For example, after saying that he had a reveal planned for a weekday, that day he would come and go without further development;
- Sources say that Kahraman eventually admitted to the PSN group that abandoned not in development, but to this day claims that a playable prologue is. As mentioned earlier, sales of this prologue are intended to fund the full game and attract investors, but the materials he shared with the private group only caused confusion. He promised play tests, sometimes even to one person in the group, but no play tests were actually presented;
- Some members had a running joke that the game should be called “Wallbadoned” because so much of what Kahraman showed them were game walls and nothing else. Those close to the situation question how much progress is actually being made even in the prologue;
- A PlayStation representative did not respond to GameSpot for comment. Kahraman declined to comment.