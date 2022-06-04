Get to know the trajectory of Germano Hoffman, the oldest doctor in Brusque, who passed away this Friday

On the night of this Friday, the 3rd, the residents of Brusque had the sad confirmation that Germano Hoffman, the doctor with the oldest active record in the city, died. He was 95 years old and the father of seven children. His professional career in Brusque began in 1957.

Study

Germano was the son of Moritz, a baker who had a famous business in the city, which was a great supporter of his studies. His trajectory began at Grupo Escolar Alberto Torres, today the Colégio Cônsul, but at the time, Brusque did not have what was called a gymnasium, or the last four years of elementary school. With the support of his father, he continued his studies in Florianópolis.

He finished high school and completed three more years of scientific studies in 1946. A year earlier, while on vacation in Brusque, he was diagnosed with appendicitis. He needed to be hospitalized for seven days at the Azambuja hospital. During this time, he was delighted with the respect and treatment that doctors received from patients and other staff.

Deciding to pursue this career, he went to Curitiba to train as a doctor at the former Faculty of Medicine of Paraná, which was transformed into the Federal University of Paraná in his second year of study. He graduated in 1954 and then spent a period at Santa Casa de Misericórdia, in São Paulo.

professional trajectory

In 1957 he returned to Brusque, reinforcing the city’s medical board. Germano graduated as a generalist and his first job in the city was at the Jardim Maluche health post.

He acted in important moments in the city, such as the malaria epidemic, in addition to many cases of worms, asthma, epileptic attacks, tetanus and typhus, among others.

Germano has been registered with the Regional Council of Medicine (CRM) since 1959. Currently, all recent graduates need this registration to work in the profession, which was different when he started in the activity.

In the year he applied for the board, he remembers that a CRM representative was in Brusque to register the professionals who already worked here, but still without this certification.

Not everyone wanted to apply for the board at that time, but Germano chose to register. He stayed with CRM SC 0168, one of the first 200 doctors to have this document, which is still active today.

Over the decades, Germano went through several important moments in Brusque medicine. One of them was the installation of Emergency Home Medical Assistance Services (Samdu), the equivalent of Samu today. He remembers that the unit was only for large cities, but that Adelino Alves, in direct conversations with the then president João Goulart, managed to bring to Brusque.

beyond medicine

In addition to being a doctor, Germano was a councilor and mayor of Brusque, and president of the Evangelical Lutheran parish. He was responsible for the construction of the mortuary chapel near the old maternity hospital.

In 1956 he married Lya Vianna Hoffmann, whom he met in Florianópolis. Together they had seven children and sought to unite the family.

Some of Germano’s descendants also followed the path in the health area. He had three grandchildren doctors, two grandchildren and a son dentists, two more grandchildren and a son biochemists.

