Gigabyte announces Xbox Series X gaming PC

A few days ago we talked about a new mini-PC from MSI with a design that closely resembles the Xbox Series S, now it’s time for a PC that refers to the bigger “brother” of the consoles of the current generation of Microsoft. THE gigabyte announced the AORUS Model S 12tha tower-style gaming PC reminiscent of the Xbox Series Xand even another tower gaming PC, the Corsair One.

Measuring 400mm high by 190mm wide and 180mm deep, the AORUS Model S 12th fits into the category of compact computers that can be used quietly in the living room. In addition to the robust hardware, based on a dual 12th generation Intel Core + RTX 3070, the machine excels in terms of cooling.

Gigabyte says the AORUS Model S 12th is equipped with 120 mm fan, placed under the block that groups the CPU and the GPU , and another 140 mm fan located at the top. In addition to a large block that acts as a passive heatsink and heat pipes positioned at the top and bottom of the block.

This design concept, according to the manufacturer, guarantees the PC a very low noise level, even in extreme situations: less than 40 db when running games in 4K.

The AORUS Model S 12th brings a processor Intel Core i7-12700K, installed on a Mini-ITX Z690 motherboard, 32 GB of DDR5 4800 MHz memory. The graphics card is the RTX 3070. For storage, the company added a 2TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD.

Aorus Model S 12 th Specifications

Board -mother: Mini-ITX based on the Z690 chipset;

Processor: Intel Core i7-12700K;

Intel Core i7-12700K; Video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB

RAM memory: 32 GB DDR5 4800 MHz;

Storage: 2TB M.2 NVMe 4.0 SSD;

Power supply: 750 W 80 PLUS Gold;

Network: WiFi 6E Bluetooth 5.2;

Front connectors: 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C; 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A; 3.5mm connector;

Rear connectors: 2x HDMI; 3x display port; 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C; 3x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A; 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A; 1x RJ-45 (2.5GbE); 2x SMA (2T2R); 2x Audio; Q-Flash Plus button.

price and availability

Gigabyte did not disclose this information.